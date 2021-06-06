Some of you may recall the Datsun Maxima back in the day. From those humble beginnings, the Nissan Maxima marks its 40th anniversary with a classy and gussied up near sport sedan.
Now in its eighth generation, a 300-horsepower V6 engine with front wheel drive is standard across the lineup, making the large sedan quick.
Pros: Attractive styling, roomy up front, standard safety gear
Cons: Small trunk, base trims phased out, rivals offer better warranty
The new Maxima is more expensive this year since the company dropped its base S and SL trim levels starting at $34,450 in favor of SV, SR, Platinum and 40th anniversary package priced near $38,000 to the mid $40s.
To soften the price hike, the flagship Maxima includes full leather interior surfaces and navigation standard on all trims.
Our anniversary edition test car stands out in the large sedan market with sculpted sheet metal around fenders, blacked out wheels, trim, rooftop, grille, fog lamp assemblies and exhaust tips.
It’s an eye-catching design with two-tone paint, red semi-aniline seating and contrasting red stitching, softened chrome trim inside with white faced instrument gauges and heated rear seats.
With 261 lb.-ft. torque the Maxima scoots from a dead stop to 60 miles per hour in an impressive 5.9 seconds in our independent testing, besting most rivals. Its continuously variable transmission provides smooth acceleration but also prevents an athleticism found in competitive models.
The mid-range SR trim includes steering wheel mounted paddle shifters that operate between eight preset ratios to add some zest. It also gets sport-tuned suspension not available on upper trims so if you are looking for road-hugging handling, the SR is right for you.
Our tester had Normal and Sport driving modes available and, despite its 3,665 pounds, the Maxima moves firmly around corners while providing a smooth ride over all sorts of terrain. Some may find the suspension too firm.
We found steering precise although its front wheel drive does little to prevent under and over steer under acceleration. Brakes are firm and the V6 power gives all trim levels a boost. Top governed speed is 132 miles per hour.
The cabin is richly appointed with generous front seat room for both driver and passenger. Not so with rear seat space however where tighter quarters greet passengers. Both front seats are power operated and the flat bottom steering wheel is a nice touch. We would like to see more seat cushioning.
While cargo space is less than rivals, the rear seatback folds flat to accommodate larger items.
Controls are placed intuitively for ease of driver reach. Nissan is known for loading up with safety equipment standard. The list includes adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitors, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning with intelligent lane intervention when needed, front and rear automatic braking, vehicle dynamic control and electronic brake force distribution.
Overall, we like what Maxima offers over competitors. Be sure to cross-shop the Toyota Avalon, Chrysler 300, Kia Cadenza, Honda Accord, Toyota Camry and Mazda 6.
