We’ve driven a number of BMWs in recent years, and each stands out with awesome performance. The M Series has its own signature too — originally a Motorsport racing designation and, over time, migrating into the German automaker’s lineup of production cars and SUVs.
The muscular Ms have had free-revving high performance twin turbo engines with up to 500 horsepower and similar torque numbers. No more. A ferocious SUV, the XM started out as a concept vehicle in 2021 followed by a prototype last year.
Finally in production, the XM’s credentials include a twin turbo 4.4-liter V8 coupled with an electric hybrid motor for a combined 644 horsepower and 590 lb.-ft of torque. Driver safety technology is abundant and standard.
Along with the V8, the electric instant power off-the-line throws you back before the V8 takes over racing to 7,000 redline while reaching 60 miles per hour in 4.1 seconds at our test track. The XM adds a launch control button near the steering wheel for even more gusto. It’s the most powerful BMW available. It also tips the scales at 6,100 pounds.
With a starting price of $159,000, the XM is a bargain compared with rivals’ Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX 707 each starting at 236K. To keep things interesting, an XM Label Red is due out this year with 735 ponies and a like number of torque to play nicely with the exotics at a starting price of $185,000. Our tester added a high-performance sound system and M driving package bringing the sticker to $165,895.
The plug-in hybrid, a first for the M Series, is good for about 30 miles before seamlessly converting to gasoline. A full charge takes about seven hours with a 240-volt line. Use of household current is not feasible.
Driving manners are impressive. This behemoth can function as a daily driver or an autobahn performer. Its 50/50 weight distribution keeps this hefty SUV firmly planted with standard 22-inch wheels resulting in little body roll and rear wheel steering to help counter its weight. Twenty-three inch wheels are available.
We found integral active steering coupled with dynamic and cornering brake controls slow from high speed in a precise manner. As you might expect, the XM is thirsty in gasoline only mode delivering 14 miles per gallon of 91 octane fuel.
We’re guessing buyers of the XM care less about fuel economy and more about its exotic looks, tremendous speed and an interior that looks like no other SUV on the road.
Twin kidney grilles are bulkier than most BMWs and each is illuminated for a classy look. Quad tailpipes are stacked vertically, part of all-around black cladding.
The lavish interior features soft, quilted leathers, carbon fiber trim and a curved digital display screen for engine and hybrid vitals on the left, extending to a near 15-inch infotainment system. It features numerous apps, touchscreen controls for every available BMW feature including multiple front massaging controls, driving mode adjustments, navigation, climate and heated outboard seats and armrests.
Rear seat passengers can enjoy a distinctive light show from a sculpted headliner draped with ambient lighting and textured 3D patterns. It’s unlike anything else and fun to watch.
