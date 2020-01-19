We’ve reviewed a number of pickup trucks over the years. Most have been competent vehicles that will haul most anything from A to B with little effort.
Most anything.
There’s always the five percent rule and for those extra large jobs, we recently spent a week with the 2020 GMC Sierra 2500 HD AT4 with its massive 6.6-liter turbo diesel.
It tows 18,500 pounds with a payload just under 4,000 pounds. What’s more, its larger sibling 3500 pulls 35,000 pounds with just under 7,500 pound payload. With those stats, the Sierra leaves rivals wanting.
Pros: Off-road prowess, safety equipment, 15 camera views
Cons: Pricey, dated interior, no U turns
While the Duramax diesel engine has been around since 2001, the new 2500 takes it to new heights increasing performance with an intake system that inhales cooled air through the hood scoop and front grille.
Another first for the 2500 HD is a new Allison 10-speed automatic transmission that narrows gear spacing for continual peak performance on and off road. Our AT4 is geared for off-roading while its sibling Denali is loaded with elegant features. Both are priced in the $70,000s.
Non-diesel 1500 trim levels include the base model in the high $20,000s, SLE, Elevation. SLT, AT4 and Denali starting in the $50,000s.
But the diesel is all the rage with its 445 horsepower and segment-leading 910 lb-ft of torque to pull your yacht cross-country or climb boulders off-road.
Living in South Florida — where the tallest points are man-made interstate off ramps — gave us little to climb. But we did manage to slosh through muddy trails and over bunny hills with little effort.
On-board systems control hill descent while a Traction Select System optimizes gear box settings, traction and stability controls to match terrain. Skid plates, tuned suspension and Rancho shocks teamed with 10 inches of ground clearance keep the Sierra moving in a programmed manner.
Inside the cabin is a spacious place to be with room for five and storage compartments all around. While the dashboard is ho-hum, technology takes center stage with a trailering app that views both sides of the trailer and even what’s behind. There is also a checklist of safety features to view on the dashboard display before your journey begins.
The ride is sure-footed whether climbing hills or traveling interstates — but beware of U-turns. With its 20-foot length and nearly 7-foot width, the Sierra needs extra room. If you plan to garage the GMC, you will need an over-sized door to accommodate its 6’6” height. Drive-through ATMs are also an adventure.
The HD standard bed features a tough carbon fiber finish and six-position, multi-function tailgate for ease of loading. Corner steps on rear bumper sides are duplicated forward of the rear wheels to further access.
While fuel consumption is low- to mid-teens, the Sierra comes with a 36-gallon fuel tank that allows a 500-plus mile journey between fill-ups.
