With a plethora of mid-sized SUVs available, your buying decision comes down to weighing the little things that float your boat. With the 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe, the boat overflows with lots of amenities, starting with the base model. It has a few quirks too, which we noticed while testing it for a week.
Pros: Two engine choices, safety equipment, roomy cabin
Cons: Limited towing capacity, turbo not available on lower trim, auto stop/start annoyance
Overall the Santa Fe ranks high for safety features, a compliant ride and modern cabin. For 2020, there are three trim levels to choose from, starting at $26,900 for the base SE; $28,700 for the SEL and $36,700 for the range-topping Limited that replaces last year’s Ultimate.
Our test vehicle Limited was powered by a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder that moved the Santa Fe in a nimble manner. While not fast, it is the more powerful of the two engines. The base model is fitted with a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder. Each engine is mated to an eight-speedm smooth-shifting automatic transmission.
Surprisingly, the Santa Fe’s size places it between the Honda Passport and Nissan Murano, but it also competes with the popular and smaller Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. As such, its cabin is loaded with amenities that place it above most rivals.
That’s the beauty of this SUV. It is competent on several levels with a lengthy list of near luxury features not found on the competition.
Cargo space is exceptional, with nearly 72 cubic feet available when the rear seats are folded, 36 cubes with them upright. But it doesn’t end there. Under-floor bins store valuables that you don’t want sliding around, and there are generous-sized door bins and center-console storage for additional items.
Exterior changes are minimal compared with last year’s model. Our Limited trim added satin chrome door handles and large side moldings for an upscale look, along with 19-inch alloys, panoramic sunroof and generous use of high-strength steel for added rigidity.
We found the cabin offers comfortable seating for four adults with heated seats and generous leg and headroom. An acoustic laminated windshield substantially reduces wind noise.
A new blind-view monitor displays live rear-traffic views with corresponding turn signal activation and projects the images in a circular instrument cluster. A rear-occupant alert first illuminates a visual warning and then sounds the horn if the rear door was opened and closed earlier in your trip, further reminding you to check the rear seat.
A full suite of safety technology is included in upper trim levels, but the base model does not include blind spot monitors or rear cross traffic alert.
Performance is aided with three selectable driving modes; Normal, Sport and Smart, with each impacting gear changes, throttle response and steering ease. We liked the handling of the Santa Fe.
It is easy to drive and park and its interior is nearly as quiet as high end luxury SUVs costing thousands more.
