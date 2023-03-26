Kia is out with its second-generation Niro, a smart looking set of wheels that could easily be mistaken for a hatchback, an SUV or just a compact vehicle. As federal mileage mandates near, the Niro connects the dots with a classic hybrid, plug-in hybrid or full electric. All have re-styled exteriors and cabin amenities found in expensive imports while costing thousands less.
About the only thing that Kia did not alter is last year’s four-cylinder hybrid powertrain. A six-speed dual clutch transmission is the recipient of 139 ponies. The Niro we tested, the top-of-the-line SX Touring, was quick to reach highway speed in Sport mode. We clocked it at 7.1 seconds, dead stop to 60 miles per hour although Normal mode adds nearly two seconds. All-wheel drive is not offered.
The Niro is available in five nicely trimmed versions: LX, EX, EX Touring, SX and SX Touring ranging in price from the high $20,000s to low $40,000s. We’d recommend comparing the Niro with Toyota Prius, Honda Insight and its sibling Sportage Hybrid.
The Niro has a spacious interior once inside. Entry and exit require some contorting, but once settled, the view is almost unobstructed, and a slightly longer wheelbase yields more passenger room. On the flip side, an 11.1 kilowatt hour lithium-ion polymer battery is housed below the cargo area and requires an elevated floor with 23 cubic feet of storage behind foldable rear seats.
Exceptional fuel mileage is what makes the Niro attractive. With our aggressive road-testing manners, we averaged 45 miles per gallon of regular fuel. EPA testing netted 48-52 mpg. The plug-in hybrid travels 33 miles in pure electric mode before seamlessly switching to hybrid mode. Re-charging the hybrid battery takes about three hours on a 240-volt, Level 2 charger, so if your daily commute falls within these guidelines your net fuel cost is zero before electricity charges are factored in.
Available dual 10.25-inch touchscreens dominated the upper dashboard on our test car while offering easy access for controlling navigation, entertainment, convenience features and extensive engine vitals. The overall look is futuristic. Kia Connect app, available on all models, allows remote connectivity to adjust cabin temperature while monitoring energy usage through a personal device or Apple Watch.
In highway travel, we found the Niro firmly planted while delivering a smooth ride through its front wheels as the six-speed dual clutch transmission glides through the gears. The result is a quieter ride when compared with a continuously variable transmission found in the Prius and Insight.
Rearward C pillars block vision on both sides, but thankfully blind spot monitors minimize the sight lapse while changing lanes.
No one will accuse Niro designers of being conservative in the car’s outward appearance. In-your-face jutted quarter panels house stark angled headlamp and hockey stick taillight assemblies. Darkened moldings stretch around door panels, wheel wells and bumpers for a standout appearance.
Driver-assist safety technology is abundant and available 18-inch alloy wheels give the Niro a sporty look.
