It’s not that the 2022 Mercedes Benz GLE450 has changed all that much that makes it classy. It already was. So, the addition of standard automatic high-beam headlights this year is more symbolic following its second generation redesign several years back.
And your ship doesn’t need docking to afford one since it’s priced like a large pickup. The GLE series is midway in the Mercedes lineup between compact models and full-size GLS. Within the GLE family, the 350 wears an athletic four-cylinder while the 450 GLE and GLE 53 bring inline six-cylinder turbo power to the forefront. The GLE 580 has mighty V8 thrust. Base prices run from mid- $50,000 to $80,000.
Our 450 SUV tester for the week was firmly planted with 21-inch AMG multi-spoke wheels. Its wide body is accented with a standout AMG inspired block grille and color matched wheel arches for a finished look.
With 362 ponies mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, our independent tests from a dead stop to 60 miles per hour recorded 5.3 ticks, worth noting with its 2.5-ton curb weight and 6,614-pound gross weight.
For all its heft, the GLE450 is nimble and has a commanding presence on the road. Power seems endless with interstate travel making passing an effortless task. Adaptive damping keeps the SUV on its intended course with smooth travel over road imperfections. Steering is precise and we found braking firm.
Around town, the GLE450 is a pleasure to drive with available surround view system for parking ease, part of a premium system that includes Burmeister surround system and household power receptacles.
Active braking, forward collision warning, pedestrian detection parking and blind spot assists are standard equipment, but unfortunately, the bulk of driver assists are available in a $1,950 option package. Our tester added about $18,000 in options, bringing the sticker to $81,405. With navigation and driver assists on, the GLE 450 automatically brakes for upcoming turns when signals are used. Nice touch.
The GLE 450’s cabin is also a quiet place to be with infrared reflecting and sound absorbing film embedded in windshield and side glass. Twin 12.3-inch digital screens highlight engine vitals, navigation and infotainment cabin controls including available ventilated and massaging seats, soft leathers and six adjustable retro-fit vents for all around comfort.
Cargo space measures 33 cubes behind the second row and nearly 75 with the rear seats folded flat. Our tester had an impressive amount of head, shoulder and legroom for five passengers.
Adjustments for infotainment services is effortless and is sure to please high- or low- tech consumers. You can tap or swipe the large screen like a smartphone, use redundant buttons on the lower dashboard or on the steering wheel or by manipulating the center console touchpad. The activated virtual assistance records your request after speaking “Hey Mercedes” followed by voice recognition commands, although some of our requests did not seem to register.
There are suitable rivals such as the BMW X5 and Audi Q7 that are fine automobiles with similar amenities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.