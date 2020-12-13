In the mid-70s, the American station wagon was in its heyday accounting for nearly a million sales.
Probably the most infamous was in National Lampoon’s Vacation, a wacko comedy starring Chevy Chase. The newly acquired “family truckster” took the Griswold’s from the Chicago burbs to Wally World with vignettes along the way from Cousin Eddy and Aunt Edna.
By the 80s, SUVs and crossovers debuted allowing for a higher perch while replacing the wagons with a more expensive set of wheels.
About now you may be wondering about the relevance of this in a review of the all-new 2020 Hyundai Venue.
The Venue is Hyundai’s smallest crossover yet and lines up with a host of others in this segment including the Nissan Kicks, Honda Fit and Kia Soul.
First impressions do resemble the station wagon with its low ground clearance, four doors and pop up hatch. No high perch here.
Pros: Fuel efficient, safety equipment, attractive cabin layout
Cons: Short wheelbase, no U.S. parts, limited cargo
But unlike the wagons, the South Korean automaker includes emergency braking standard across its Venue lineup and a suite of safety gear is available. All wheel drive is not an option however nor is adaptive cruise control and power seats.
Even with its deficiencies, we found the Venue to be a good value with an $18,445 delivered base price for the SE and $20,370 for the SEL. A Denim trim with leatherette surfaces is also available with a $23,145 sticker. And for the icing on the cake, all Venues have 3 year/36,000 complimentary maintenance.
The SEL was our test car for a week and we found a lot to write home about with its standard equipment list including forward collision avoidance, lane keeping assist, projector headlights, large touchscreen and connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Don’t look for jack rabbit starts with the Venue. Its 121-horsepower inline four-cylinder is sufficient for point and shoot city driving and great for parking. A six-speed manual or continuous variable transmission delivers a smooth ride for its small wheelbase and curb weight of nearly 2,650 pounds.
Lively highway travel is not the Venue’s strongpoint although its suspension provides a stable ride on pavement. Its pokey engine reaches 60 miles per hour in a little more than 10 seconds so it’s best to stay away from lengthy passing maneuvers.
We recommend the mid-level SEL for its slight price difference and would add the Convenience and Premium packages for an additional $2,900.
Compared with rivals, the optional equipment is a bargain with power sunroof, heated seats and side view mirrors, LED headlights and taillights, 17-inch alloys, eight-inch touchscreen and Sirius radio.
For its meager pricing, the Venue cabin compares favorably with rivals offering comfortable front seating for driver and passenger.
Rear seat passengers have okay head and legroom although knees will most likely rest up against front seats.
Cargo is a bright spot with the Venue.
With rear seats upright, there is nearly 19 cubic feet of available space that increases to 32 cubes with the rear seatbacks folded.
