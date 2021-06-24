Add Toyota’s reliability factor into three rows of seating and the result is a practical and roomy SUV with proven chops. The new Highlander is that and much more in a somewhat crowded mid-size SUV segment.
We tested the hybrid version on a recent road trip and found it be competent, fun to drive and worthy of praise in most categories.
Pros: Great value, near luxury amenities, loaded with technology
Cons: Smallish third row, fussy navigation features, less agile than non-hybrid model
On the plus side, the hybrid version has been around since 2006 with four generations under its belt, the latest last year with engine enhancements and new technology.
Worth noting, the 2021 Highlander is nearly $12,000 less than the Ford Explorer hybrid.
Hybrid trim levels include the base LE ($39,300) XLE ($42,120), Limited ($46,100) and Platinum ($49,300) Base models seat eight with two rows of bench seating while XLE and Limited can be optioned with captain’s chairs reducing seating to seven.
Our Platinum tester included captain’s chairs along with full leather, 12.3-inch touchscreen, adaptive headlights that move as you turn, panoramic sunroof, four heated seat, heads-up display and all-wheel-drive.
Also included is a 360-degree surround top view captured on the center screen, an 11-speaker JBL sound system with subwoofer and amplifier, a nifty digital rearview mirror that allows full vision out back while fully loaded.
Power is supplied through a four-cylinder engine and two electric motors that together generate 243 horsepower. All hybrid models are mated with a continuously variable transmission. Our testing from a dead stop to 60 miles per hour recorded 7.5 ticks compared with the gasoline only version at 6.7 seconds.
We found the hybrid to satisfy interstate travel demands with ample passing power, precise steering and firm braking. Sound deadening material hushed cabin noise to a minimum except while passing. We averaged 36 miles per gallon, besting EPA tests by 1.
Cargo room is plentiful, swallowing two large golf bags packed horizontally along with two medium size suitcases and three duffels with room to spare. With second row seats folded flat there is 84 cubic feet of storage.
Interior space provides generous room for first and second row passengers and there is additional storage in the center console bin as well across the lower dashboard for small items such as phones, laptops, power cords and munchies.
The large touchscreen is broken into categories accessed by sliding and pinching like a smartphone. While the larger screen was useful, the navigation screen was not adjustable to the full screen size although it did so with hybrid essentials. Go figure.
All trim levels include Toyota’s suite of technology including adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, front emergency braking and steering assists, road sign readings and automatic headlights. Upper trim levels add pedestrian detection, blind spot monitors with rear cross traffic alert and star safety system.
To sweeten the pot, Toyota offers two years of scheduled maintenance. Other three-row hybrid SUVs worth checking out include the more expensive Lexus RX 450hl, Volvo XC90 Recharge, BMW X5 hybrid and Ford Explorer.
What was reviewed:
2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum
Engine: 2.5-liter, four cylinders; two electric motors, 243 combined horsepower
EPA rated mileage: 35 city, 34 highway, 35 combined
Assembled: All Highlander Hybrid models are assembled at facilities in Princeton, IN and exported to world markets. U.S./Canadian parts content, 40 percent. Major source of foreign parts, Japan, 50 percent. Country of origin, engine and transmission - Japan.
Crash test ratings: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has not rated the Highlander Hybrid but awarded the 2021 non-hybrid Highlander five stars, its highest rating, in overall protection with four stars in driver and passenger frontal collision protection, five stars for overall side barrier crash and pole star rating and four stars in rollover protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has not rated the 2021 Highlander hybrid but gave the non-hybrid Highlander its top rating of "Good" in frontal offset, side impact and rollover protection. Overall, the IIHS rates the 2021 Highlander as a Top Safety Pick. And it gave the Highlander a “Superior” rating for its standard vehicle to vehicle and vehicle to pedestrian front protection systems. (Superior is the highest rating in the frontal crash prevention test).
Warranty: 3 year/36,000-mile bumper to bumper; 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain; 8 year/100,000 hybrid components; 10-year/150,000-mile hybrid batteries and two year/25,000-mile scheduled maintenance.
