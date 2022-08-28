When car shopping you want the best quality for your hard-earned money. And you want a reliable set of wheels that is backed up by a first-class warranty. And, oh yes, your car should have all the safety and driver assist features that make driving a pleasant experience and safe for the whole family.
Over the years, we’ve found Toyota cars and SUVs have a full checklist here.
While sales figures are not the end all, it is no coincidence that Toyota Motors is the No. 1 sales leader on the globe. With nearly 10 million sales last year, it took first place away from Volkswagen followed by Daimler and then Ford Motor Company.
On these shores, Toyota/Lexus leads in sales too, at 2 million followed by Ford. Odds are your street is lined with Toyota emblems — new and old. The Toyota emblem was adopted in 1989 and consists of three ovals designed to resemble a “T.”
Enough with history. Our review car for the week was the new Highlander Hybrid. No sheet metal changes to tout on this fourth-generation people hauler.
Our mid-range Bronze Edition tester had a sporty interior, bronze alloy wheels, bronze stitching inside and a power height-tilt power passenger seat that is great for road trips. All Highlanders have lots of cubby storage front and back as well as shelving storage across the dashboard and deep pockets on all doors.
The regular Highlander came on the scene in 2001, followed by the hybrid five years later. Both are classified as crossover SUVs with car platforms instead of a truck frame. This is important because the innovative design favors a car-like ride with smooth handling.
We packed our tester full of trip stuff and fit luggage behind second row captain’s chairs leaving more legroom and cargo space than Ford Explorer Hybrid — although rival SUVs, including Honda Pilot, Kia Telluride and VW Atlas, offer more.
While no speedster, the hybrid will fit most families’ need for acceleration from a 2.5-liter four-cylinder and two electric motors linked with a continuously variable automatic transmission. Acceleration is brisk off the line.
It’s easy on the pocketbook too with combined fuel economy of 36/35 city highway miles per gallon compared with 21/29 for the non-hybrid Highlander. That translates to an impressive 600 miles per tankful. The Highlander Hybrid is available in five trims: LE ($39,055), XLE ($42,055), Bronze Edition ($43,880), Limited ($46,010) and Platinum ($49,210). And yes, they are pricier than rivals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.