Think climate change rules are off in the distance? Think again.
California has banned sales of new gas-powered cars by 2035. And 17 other mostly eastern states have joined the ban, spelling doom for gasoline stations as we know them down the road.
There’s more to consider with newer federal fuel mandates requiring new vehicles sold to average at least 40 miles per gallon by 2026. Carbon dioxide emissions will decrease with the new mandates reducing the country’s dependence on foreign oil while raising new car prices, an unpopular move politically and for the auto industry.
While much remains to be sorted with the new regulations, companies like Toyota are moving at warp speed to stay ahead of mandates. The new Camry Hybrid already exceeds the mandates and boasts a 600-mile range between fill-ups. The company is quick to add that seven other hybrids offer similar or near results including the Corolla, RAV4, Prius, Venza, Highlander, Sequoia and Sienna this year.
We spent a week with the new Camry Hybrid and came away with an appreciation for its comfortable ride, roomy interior, safety suite technology and smooth performance. Our SE Hybrid tester is in the middle of Camry trim levels for 2023 including an LE, SE, SE Nightshade, XLE and XSE. All trim levels are powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid powertrain mated with a continuously variable transmission. Unfortunately, all-wheel drive is not available.
During our 125-mile road test, the Camry delivered a point-and-shoot smooth ride with sport tuned suspension, precise steering and firm braking although the regenerative braking system that helps charge the battery also initially grabs with pedal pressure. Unlike plug-in hybrids, the Camry requires little maintenance aside from occasional oil changes.
Not much has changed compared with the 2022 Camry Hybrid although a new Nightshade Edition adds blacked out tail and head lamps and 19-inch bronze wheels.
Select from four driving modes to fit your needs including EV (pure electric) for short distances, Eco, Normal and Sport depending on your desire for performance. While the Camry delivers adequate performance for most driving conditions, it is no speedster. Our independent testing of the Camry from a dead stop to 60 miles per hour recorded 7.4 seconds, although most Camry drivers are not looking for jackrabbit starts. We bested EPA fuel economy ratings of 46 mpg combined by adding three additional miles per gallon overall.
There are a few rivals worth mentioning along with the Camry. The Hyundai Sonata and Honda Accord are excellent stable-mates and each offer sprightly performance and are worthy of a test drive.
Layout of the Camry interior is inviting for front and rear seat occupants. Ample room is available in all seating positions with generous head and leg room. Driver controls are within easy reach and — for the most part — are intuitively placed.
Entry and exit is aided with extended door openings. Each Camry has an impressive list of standard driver assist features including adaptive cruise, emergency braking and lane keeping assist. Blind spot monitors and rear cross traffic alert are $600 options and worth the extra coin.
Our Camry Hybrid connected most of the dots consumers are looking for in a family car and is competitively priced at $32,909.
