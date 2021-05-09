Here’s an opportunity. Consider the 1965 Mustang Shelby or ’67 Corvette L88 Coupe, each recently selling for $3.85 million.
While not confirmed by Mercedes-Benz, there are rumors the new E450 Cabriolet could fall victim to the growing demise of open-air classics.
Sure, it’s a gamble with a base price in the mid-$70s but in the meantime you can enjoy a world class car seating four comfortably while waiting for your windfall.
Pros: High on technology, posh interiors, restyled
Cons: Limited cargo, pricey, fussy infotainment controls
This Cabriolet has a lot of newness about it inside and out. For starters there is a new engine that on the surface appears less than last year’s twin-turbo. In its place is a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six with a 48-volt hybrid motor that propels an integrated generator starter penned Eco Boost.
Together they serve up 362 ponies and 369 lb.-ft. of torque — same as last year’s powerplant. The sprint to 60 miles per hour is no slouch either clocking in at 4.8 seconds. The headlight assembly has been stretched back considerably giving it a forward-looking stance. A reshaped front grille is surpassed by a completely new look for the rear taillamps that are horizontal compared with last year’s vertical shape.
The soft top is fully retractable, windows and all with the flip of a center console mounted switch. The deed takes about 16 seconds and can be operated at speeds below 30 miles per hour.
Interior treatment is exquisite with soft leathers, wood and metal trims creating a rare and opulent look found in just a handful of cars. At first glance, the rearview mirror appears compromised but a closer look reveals a frameless mirror with garage door controls tucked underneath.
Ambient lighting offers a warm glow around the interior with a hint of illumination around door controls. Twin 12.3-inch touchscreens house infotainment settings and driver controls and each are infinitely configurable.
A new steering wheel is flanked with tiny buttons for advanced navigation and driver adjustments. Live video displays the front view at stops and approaching turns using route-based navigation mapping and adaptive cruise to slow speed ahead of turns.
Our test car was equipped with 20-inch AMG inspired wheels with high performance paws to improve the ride under acceleration. Our test car stickered at $91,575 and additional options including a full suite of safety equipment can bring the price to six figures.
An enhanced touchpad is said to be replacing the rotary dial that easily changes navigation and entertainment controls. We have found similar touchpads to be downright fussy. Our test car used the rotary-control and we hope it remains a consumer option.
The refined look and feel of the E450 is matched with a throaty exhaust note in Sport mode or a softer comfortable ride utilizing available air balance suspension. The Cabriolet weighs 200 pounds more than its sedan sibling while handling twisty roads with ease.
With its top upright, the multi-layered top keeps outside noise to a minimum around town or on interstate travel.
Rivals include the BMW Z4 convertible, Audi S5 Cabriolet and Jaguar F-Type soft top.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.