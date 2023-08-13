Good things do come in small packages. And for a few extra bucks, the new Nissan Versa has all the toys that come in luxury sedans for tens of thousands less. If all the goodies aren’t on your priority list, you can shell out just $17,500 for the base S model that comes with a modest list of equipment. Other trims include the SV at $19,100 and our loaded tester for $22,400. Each is powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder front wheel drive with 122 ponies.
A five-speed manual transmission is driving the base while continuously variable transmissions are standard on upper trims. If you expect little performance from Versa, you will not be disappointed. In our independent testing, the SR Versa reached 60 miles per hour from a dead stop in just under 10 seconds. While not quick, the Versa delivers a smooth highway ride once up to speed.
We found the Versa SR to be a refreshing model with updated front fascia, sporty 17-inch alloys and a spacious front cabin. Not so with the rear seat, which is cramped and challenges taller folks for headroom.
Deficiencies aside, the Versa SR equipment list is impressive. Safety and security items rival those found on domestic and imports including Cadillac, Lincoln, Lexus and Mercedes. Leading the SR list is adaptive cruise control, wireless phone charging, rear automatic braking, lane departure and blind spot warning, pedestrian detection, rear cross traffic alert and automatic headlamps.
Our SR also came with remote start, dynamic and traction control systems, rear seat alert and tilt/telescoping steering wheel. Keep in mind all of this is included in the $22,460 price tag. There’s more.
Inside features include an upgraded eight-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Sirius radio, Bluetooth hands free phone and text service. Versa’s infotainment system has been upgraded and includes a Wi-Fi hot spot. We found the on-screen menu to be intuitive. There are also some useful knobs and buttons for cabin climate adjustments and a good sounding six-speaker audio system.
On the road, the Versa delivers an okay ride with soft suspension. We found it easy to maneuver in tight parking spaces. While it looks sporty on the outside, there is little to back up that claim on the road. Our advice is to stay in the right lane, get up to speed and don’t try anything requiring brisk acceleration. If you fall into this category, the Nissan Versa is the right car at a time when auto manufacturers are limiting production of small sedans.
The Versa is the company’s smallest sedan below the Altima and compact Sentra. It competes with the Kia Rio and Hyundai Venue.
Fuel economy is a bright spot with up to 40 miles per gallon of regular fuel. Crash ratings are also a bright spot.
While trunk space is minimal with 15 cubic feet of storage, Versa’s 60/40 back seat is foldable allowing additional space for lengthy or wider items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.