Great handling and impressive road manners combine to make the new Lexus RC 350 a viable contender. While most trim levels won’t measure up against the fast and furious, it holds swagger in the luxury coupe segment.
And if you must have a fast and furious contender there is the raucous RC F with a 472 horsepower V8 for a lot more coin and speed.
Pros: Restyled for 2019, futuristic cabin, refined workmanship
Cons: Limited cargo space, rearward visibility, fussy touchpad
The RC is available in four well equipped trim levels — RC 300, RC 350, F Sport and RC-F. What separates the group is mostly power trains with lower trims sharing turbocharged four-cylinder engines and upper trims with V6’s along with the ferocious V8. Base prices range from $41,145 to $64,750 ($50s-$70s trimmed out.) We tested the RC 350 F Sport that adds a stockpile of sporty gear including adaptive suspension, console mounted sport settings and a changeable digital instrument cluster. Optional dynamic rear steering and variable gear ratio steering add a level of stability in cornering maneuvers.
With the larger V6 kicking out 311 horsepower, our independent testing recorded a 5.8 second time from zero to 60 miles per hour.
This year’s RC offerings have upped the ante for Lexus. It not only looks fast as in previous years but the new car has taken bold steps to more aggressively compete in the sport luxury segment.
In performance runs, the RC 350 with rear-wheel drive holds the road with sticky 19-inch 5-spoke alloys. Its eight speed sport-direct shift transmission goes through gears smoothly with a hearty exhaust note along the way.
Six driving modes set the pace with adjustable pedal pressure, steering assist and suspension tuning to suit driving conditions. Eco, Normal, Sport, Sport Plus, Snow and Custom settings are available. We found Sport Plus settings ideal for straight line acceleration.
The new model debuted in 2015 and has added a bevy of exterior changes including restyled bumpers and new lighting.
Front seat passengers are treated to comfort with cushioned and bolstered ventilated leather seating offering exceptional head and leg room. Not so in the back however where cramped seating is best suited for small children or extra cargo room.
Audiophiles will enjoy the available 17 speaker, 835-watt, 7.1 channel surround sound system with audio processing. Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa integration are welcome changes although Android users remain out of the connectivity loop.
A suite of sensory equipment adds to the safety factor on the new RC 350 including a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot monitors, lane departure alert and adaptive radar cruise control although the latter releases before a complete stop.
An upgraded 10.3-inch color display is also included with the navigation package but an overly sensitive touchpad that controls most cabin settings is distracting to adjust while driving.
Top rivals include the pricier Mercedes C-Class coupe, Cadillac ATS, BMW 4-Series as well as Audi A5 and Infiniti Q60.
