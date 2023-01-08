Urban dwellers will delight with the new Kicks by Nissan. Its pint size and easy maneuvering make it a favorite for alleys and city streets. The Kicks is also one of the more affordable set of wheels — ideal for young families on tight budgets.
If your travels are highway laden though, you may want to look elsewhere since the Kicks is powered by a small non-turbo four cylinder that grunts and groans while getting up to speed. Despite its deficiencies, the Kicks is a lot of fun to drive, looks sporty on the outside with blackened alloys and has a modicum of comfort inside.
The subcompact is available in base S, SV and SR trim with stingy prices from the low $20,000s to around $27,515 including freight for our top-of-the-line test car. Each is powered with 122 horsepower mated with an updated continuously variable transmission that improves shifting sequence. All-wheel drive is not offered.
In the high-tech category, the Kicks wins hands down over rivals with each trim equipped with Nissan Safety Shield. Standard safety features include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, rear automatic braking and high beam assist. In addition, available features include 360-degree around view monitor displayed on the center console mounted 8-inch touchscreen. Upper trims include Intelligent Driver Alertness and adaptive cruise control, although with the latter we found it to be overly sensitive to vehicles ahead. It also lacked stop and go functionality.
As expected, the Kicks is no speedster. In our independent track testing, it reached 60 miles per hour form a dead stop in 10.2 seconds. As such, you will want to stay in the right lane and avoid passing in most situations.
During our 100-mile road test, we were impressed with overall ride quality. The tiny ‘ute delivered a comfortable ride with four passengers. Steering was precise and braking was on the soft side. At conservative speeds, the Kicks showed little body roll.
Fuel economy is a bright spot. We were able to best EPA ratings by two miles per gallon in combined city/highway travel reaching 38 miles per gallon of unleaded fuel while topping rivals’ Toyota C-HR and Hyundai Kona.
Cargo space behind the rear seats measures 25 cubic feet, more than most rivals. We managed to fit three golf bags vertically through the rear hatch opening by partially folding the 60/40 seat leaving room for three adults and room for luggage. Front seat storage is minimal.
The Kicks infotainment system is displayed on a seven or available eight-inch touchscreen. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay substitute for a lack of on-board navigation and other apps.
A premium package is available for $1,390 and includes Bose sound with eight speakers including driver’s headrest, Prima-Tex seating, heated seats and steering wheel, security system and Nissan Connect with Wi-Fi Hotspot.
Unchanged from last year, the Kicks offers a value choice for a sporty subcompact filled with high-tech gear at a price point that is easy on the pocketbook.
