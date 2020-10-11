In its fourth year, the remarkable Alfa Romeo Giulia has established itself as a legitimate sports car, but will modest U.S. sales continue to satisfy Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), the eighth largest auto maker?
The Italian made compact luxury sedan is a standout on these shores. Its sculpted look features a mesh V-grille centered on corresponding mesh bumpers that fit well with available 19-inch performance paws and aggressive five-circled aluminum wheels.
Pros: Stunning looks, handling/performance, new touchscreen
Cons: Cramped rear seat, fussy infotainment controls, most safety gear optional
Available in three trim levels, the Alfa Romeo will fit your pocketbook and penchant for speed starting with the base Giulia, Sport and variations of the Ti with prices ranging from low to mid $40,000s.
If you want to go all in — or all out depending on interpretation — there is the outrageous Giulia Quadrifoglio with its Ferrari evolved twin turbo V6 505 horsepower. It will reach 60 miles-per-hour in 3.8 seconds with a starting price of $75,000.
We tested the Ti Sport Carbon all-wheel-drive for a week and came away with an appreciation for its solid handling, grip and precision steering.
Regular trims are powered by a 2.0-liter turbo I-4 and available with standard rear wheel drive. In this segment, the Giulia likens itself to the firmly entrenched BMW 3 Series or Audi A4.
Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, our test car reached 60 mph in 5.7 seconds trailing some rivals. There is no manual gearbox but oversize paddle shifters are available in electronic manual mode.
We liked the way the Giulia feels on the road. With a slight lag off the line, it comes to life quickly and is surprisingly smooth through its gear range. Bright red brake calipers are both functional and eye-catching to bystanders.
The all-wheel-drive grips the road and keeps it there under brisk acceleration due to active suspension and limited slip differential included in a $1,350 performance package. An available $7,000 carbon package includes oversize wheels and tires, carbon grille, mirrors, sill plates, rocker panels and interior trim to shed weight and improve performance.
Many of today’s compact luxury sedans boast standard safety equipment however the Giulia wraps many of its safety features into a $3,250 driver assist package. It includes blind spot, lane keep and traffic jam assists, adaptive cruise control, highway assist system, automatic headlights, driver attention alert, traffic sign recognition and an infrared windshield.
We found the Giulia interior roomy for front seat occupants with sport leather seats, power bolster, adjustable thigh support and bright aluminum pedals.
A larger touchscreen has been added this year along with forward collision alert with emergency braking and a larger touchscreen replacing last year’s smaller non-touch screen.
Center console controls are within easy reach. A smartphone charger pad angled in front of a padded storage area is a nice touch.
Maneuvering the display screen seemed overly complex though with rotary dial movements and drill down controls to accomplish simple tasks like changing radio stations and climate control settings, perhaps a learning curve at best.
