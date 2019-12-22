South Korean automaker Hyundai has a full stable of cars, SUVs and hybrids, the latter offering an array of practical hatchbacks at an affordable price. While not a household name yet, the 2019 Ioniq is available as a hybrid, plug-in hybrid or pure electric with a plethora of standard equipment.
Pros: Terrific mileage numbers, aerodynamic design, one of the best warranties
Cons: Vanilla wrapper, pokey, rivals offer more
Ioniq comes in three models. As a hybrid it has a base price of $23,300 (loaded around $31,000) and is powered by a 1.6-liter Atkinson cycle inline four-cylinder and a magnet synchronous motor for a total of 139 horsepower with mid-50s fuel economy.
The Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid ($26,200-$33,000) shares the same power setup as the hybrid. The all electric ($30,750 — $37,250) has a driving range of 124 miles, trailing its cousin, Kia Rio as well as the Nissan Leaf or Chevy Bolt — but doesn’t cost as much as either. All three come with a lifetime battery warranty, something few rivals can match.
The plug-in will take you 29 miles on all-electric power before seamlessly converting to the gasoline engine when needed.
Within the models there are four trim levels — Hybrid Blue, SEL, Limited and Ultimate, each offering incremental equipment levels for climate controls, audio enhancements, interior fabric/leather, tech equipment and safety features.
Our Ultimate Ioniq had the feel of an entry level luxury car although it lacked the seat support to keep you from fidgeting on longer trips. While sporty off the line from its instant on electric propulsion, the Ioniq slows substantially in the climb to 60 miles per hour recording a sluggish 10.1 seconds.
The hybrid engine is mated with a unique six-speed, dual-clutch transmission that shifts swiftly (say that three times fast if you can). It adds to the driving experience and helps to deliver a compliant ride in city and highway travel.
While not as stylish as class leader Toyota Prius and Prius Prime, the Ioniq has the look of a regular hatchback with a standard shifter on the center console and intuitively placed dials and knobs within easy driver reach.
Cargo volume is reduced by 3.5 cubic feet with the plug-in hybrid and all-electric, while the hybrid has 26.5 cubic feet of storage with the rear seats in their upright position. Rivals offer more cargo space.
Now in its third production year, the Ioniq voice recognition system has been enhanced to improve, well, recognition of natural language making navigation commands a breeze.
Much of the Ioniq is carried over from last year although there are several new options available including automatic headlights and a driver-attention monitor.
Emergency braking is now standard on the SEL and above trim.
If you have a smartphone, you can download an app to manage remotely the battery’s charge system on the EV and plug-in hybrid.
While the Ioniq doesn’t connect all the dots, it does excel in key areas and deserves a test drive if you are shopping this segment.
