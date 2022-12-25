The new Infiniti QX60 has changed its game for the better with an all-new interior that rivals Lexus SUVs’ silence while running a close second to its panache factor — all for a price that may give you pause.
While the hotly contested mid-range SUV is a crowded segment, parent company Nissan hopes to gain ground with its upscale interior and exterior upgrades. Not only are there lots of players, but many of its overseas rivals like the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLW Class, Acura MDX and Volvo XC90 have established presence with proven dependability.
From a value standpoint, the QX60 costs nearly $10,000 more than the Kia Telluride, Hyundai Palisade and Nissan’s own Pathfinder, all of which offer similar performance.
The Infiniti’s second generation has made progress this year though, discarding its dated continuously variable transmission for a new nine speed automatic transmission powered by an unchanged 295-horsepower V-6.
Front wheel drive is standard while all-wheel drive is available. Infiniti says the updated setup can tow up to 6,000 pounds.
Infiniti owners will toast the jettison of outdated dual screens up front in place of a 12.3-inch touchscreen housing multiple functions. Our Sensory trim tester added a second 12.3-inch screen too for those wanting digital gauges.
What is certain for 2022 is that the three-row luxury crossover houses an opulent interior built of fine quilted leathers, rich wood tones and soft cushioned surfaces standard on its four trim levels — curiously named Pure, Luxe, Sensory and Autograph with base prices ranging from around $47-63 large. Our tester was stickered at $60,950. We’d recommend the Sensory trim over the earlier reviewed Autograph since most amenities are included for a lot less coin.
Adult seating is available in all three rows and the second row slides back and forth for nearly six inches and can also flip upward making access to the third row a snap. Additionally, all seat backs recline for extra comfort. Controls are intuitively placed with large buttons, knobs and a touch screen that combine to provide a pleasing electronic interface. Upper trims add massaging seat backs.
A large compartment up front and 76.5 cubes is available with the second and third row seats folded flat. Conversely, with up to seven passengers in three rows, there is 15.8 cubic feet available.
Our test car with all-wheel drive handled most maneuvers with ease and managed the zero to 60 mile-per-hour sprint in 6.7 seconds, above average for its class. We noticed a measurable improvement in performance and handling over the outgoing model.
Infiniti has added an impressive list of standard safety features to prevent accidents or injury including forward emergency braking, blind spot monitoring and pedestrian detection, lane departure prevention, rear cross traffic alert and adaptive cruise.
We like the Infiniti lineup and the QX60 delivers a compliant ride with solid acceleration.
