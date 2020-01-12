If you’re looking for a reasonably priced compact crossover, the new Hyundai Tucson might be just the ticket for your riding pleasure. It offers comfortable seating with four adults, a quiet ride and a decent amount of cargo space.
The Tucson can be dressed up or down depending on your pocketbook needs, and we feel that versatility is what makes it a good value.
Pros: Lots of available tech, intuitive infotainment system, a great ride
Cons: Fuel economy lagging, ho-hum performance, modest looks
Tucson is available in six trim levels starting around $22,000 and topping off in the low $30s so you can plug and play your favorite features without breaking the bank. Each is mated to a six speed automatic transmission with front wheel drive. All-wheel-drive can be added for $1,400.
Two engine choices are available with the Tucson starting with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder in lower trims and a peppier, but not quick, 2.4-liter 181-horsepower four-cylinder. Last year’s turbo four-cylinder power plant is discontinued.
Our test car for the week was the top of the line Ultimate loaded with interior features, safety technology and Blue Link connectivity providing upgraded services and remote start that reverts to a subscription service after three years.
In our testing, the Tucson delivered a compliant ride with ample passing power albeit with some engine roar along the way but once up to speed, a smooth and quiet ride awaits.
While rivals such as the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5 offer more oomph and pizzazz, the Tucson delivers a close second in most categories for less coin with great safety ratings and a lengthy warranty.
We liked tooling around in city traffic with the Tucson. It’s small enough to easily maneuver in mall lots and tall enough not to get lost in the sea of metal. Parallel parking is easily accomplished with available all around camera view and 18-inch alloys give the Tucson a standout appearance.
And if your journey has a need for loading up big stuff, there is an available 62 cubic feet of storage with second row seats folded. For tailgating there is room for four and enough storage to handle coolers and party beverages with 31 cubic feet of space.
Combined fuel economy with the larger engine at 25 mpg does fall short of rival offerings and that is concerning. Properly equipped the Tucson will tow up to 2,000 pounds although this feature is not expected to get a lot of use.
The base SE trim is attractive with its forward collision warning, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking and infotainment system with seven-inch touch screen for a low twenties price. Android Auto and Apple Car Play are also standard.
The Korean automaker has packed a lot into their compact Tucson and while it isn’t a sporty SUV, it does deliver a refined ride with pleasing suspension. Check the Tucson against rivals above along with Toyota RAV 4 and Subaru Forester before deciding which one is right for you.
