Whether you are moving people or cargo, the 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid does it better than most rivals with the best build quality out there. Period.
We won’t stop there though since there are some new wrinkles to discuss and a few quirky things that remain.
Pros: Growing family-sized, quiet cabin, great fuel economy
Cons: Third row seat cramped, some dated features, can get pricey
Available in four trim levels starting at $37,320, the Highlander hybrid LE is well equipped although moving up can get costly. Our test car, a top of the line Limited Platinum, tipped the scales at $49,939 delivered. In between are the XLE and Limited.
All trims include Toyota’s Safety Sense equipment that provides assurance with blind spot monitors, adaptive cruise, rear cross traffic alert, pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane keeping assist with steering assist and automatic high beams. Some rivals charge more for similar equipment.
Keep in mind when shopping for similar SUVs, the Highlander hybrid and its rivals can net a four to five year payback when comparing fuel savings with their non-hybrid siblings. This equation assumes roughly half city driving where hybrids excel so if carting the kids off to school, soccer practice and malls is a big part of your daily ritual, payback will be accelerated.
Plus you can gloat with friends and neighbors about your saving the planet while shelling out less green in the long run.
Powering the hybrid is a V6 engine and three electric motors — one each for front and rear axle and a third for accessory power generation. Acceleration is brisk around town driving and in highway travel. While no speedster, the Highlander reached 60 miles per hour from a stop in 7.8 seconds, about average for this segment. City driving is rated at 29 miles per gallon, seven more mpg than its gasoline sibling.
Little has changed on the Highlander exterior save front and rear light housings and black body side rocker panels. An enormous grille dominates the front end.
The interior continues to offer comfortable seats for seven or eight depending on second row configuration between bench and captain’s chairs.
Cargo space is abundant at nearly 84 cubic feet with all seats folded flat. With the third row collapsed there are 42 cubes and a stingy 14 cubes with all seats in their upright position.
The interior of our test car was exquisite with perforated leather seating, cushioned surfaces all around, cupholders everywhere, side window sun shades and four USB ports. A nifty under dash shelf extends from center console to passenger door for storage of all sorts of electronics and other stuff. We noticed some rear visibility challenges although an available all-around view camera parking system is helpful.
There are rival hybrids to consider along with the Highlander and they include the Mazda CX-9, Honda Pilot, Nissan Pathfinder and Chrysler Pacifica.
With top safety ratings and a resale value that continues to exceed most rivals, the Highlander hybrid is a top value in its class.
