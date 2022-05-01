Each year the domestic truck lineup goes through a one-upmanship phase in size, tech, interior finesse, power and price, with some hovering near the $90,000 mark.
The good news for U.S. manufacturers is they continue to dominate with more than two million sales yearly compared to imports scratching out five percent.
No surprise that Ford, RAM and GMC/Chevrolet own the market and for this year, the GMC Sierra makes strides with a newly designed and more in-your-face front grille and gussied-up interior that can be personalized to the nines.
Our test truck for the week was a Sierra Limited 1500 Denali trim with top of the line 6.2-liter, 420 horsepower V-8 engine ($2,495). A smaller 355 horsepower V-8, economical diesel six-cylinder or base 2.7-liter four-cylinder round out the power group. The latter is mated with an eight-speed automatic while the others connect with a 10-speed automatic. An earlier V-6 has been discontinued.
We recommend taking a serious look at the economical diesel with ample power and near twice the fuel economy in the low 30s. We struggled to reach 14 miles per gallon with moderate driving conditions.
Sierra trim levels for the 1500, 2500 and 3500 include Pro, SLE, SLT, rugged AT4 and fancy Denali with base prices starting in the $30,000s and going north to $50,000 and $90,000 with oodles of available options. Our Denali was stickered at $73,725 with a base price of $59,600.
High gloss 22-inch black wheels add a rugged look to the Sierra and, in our opinion, worth the $2,995 upcharge.
For its girth, the Denali delivers a smooth ride in a quiet cabin with endless power. There is little body roll thanks to standard premium suspension with adaptive ride control and a locking rear differential.
Our short bed four-wheel drive pickup was equipped with a standard power multi-pro tailgate that opens like a traditional tailgate and then is further powered to six different configurations including a lowered step for easy entry, a work shelf with power outlets, USB ports and a pair of Kicker high end audio speakers that are great for tailgating parties.
While standard safety gear includes lane change, blind zone and rear cross traffic alerts, more advanced features including adaptive cruise, automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, front pedestrian braking, lane keep assist, heads up display and multi trailering camera system are part of a $4,910 Denali option package.
Other available features include a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and 13.4-inch infotainment screen as well as a center console car-like gear shift handle that replaces a stalk-mounted lever.
Upgraded interior features include 10-way power front bucket seats, ventilated front seats, rear folding bench seat with storage, heated and leather wrapped steering wheel and available massaging and leather seating surfaces.
GMC Sierra offers an average warranty package with first visit complimentary maintenance.
While the Denali package offers upgraded interior amenities, if you are looking for off-road chops, the AT4X delivers more of what you are looking for with extra skid plates, off-road rubber with Silverado ZR2 advanced dampers and electronic differentials.
