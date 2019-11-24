With just a handful of pure electric cars out there, it pays to check the field for the right car to match your driving needs. The three-year-old Chevy Bolt will connect most of the dots, but it does lack in some areas.
Pros: 238-plus-mile range, quick off the line, futuristic info clusters.
Cons: Hard plastics, pricey, no navigation available.
After a week behind the wheel, we came away with a fondness for the innovative features packed into the Bolt. The fun factor runs high while keeping a green-friendly footprint.
The five-door hatchback seats four comfortably on short trips and is surprisingly agile on the road.
Bolt is available in two trim levels — the LT at $36,620 and Premier for $40,905. Regardless of trim level, we found an upgrade to 220 volt (Level 2) charging, a necessity because the supplied 120-volt household charger can take up to three days for a full charge.
Public charging stations often are equipped with Level 3 charging, which greatly reduces charge time and, although roadside stations are not everywhere, they will in time allow interstate travel with minimal charging delays.
Aside from pricier Tesla models, there are other electrics good for 200-plus miles, including the Nissan Leaf, Audi e-tron, Hyundai Kona and Jaguar i-Pace.
Little has changed with the 2019 Bolt model. Software charging modes have been increased to reduce costs and the Low driving mode now halts the car when stopped, a sort of brake hold feature found in other cars.
We recommend the Premier trim, since it includes important safety features like blind-spot warnings, rear-parking sensors, rear-cross-traffic alert and parking sensors.
Premier also includes leather interior surfaces and upgraded cabin amenities to make the journey more comfortable.
It also adds a seven-speaker Bose sound system, wireless phone charging, rear-mounted USB ports and a surround-view camera system.
One gripe we have is the chintzy materials used in the cabin — hard plastics and floor surfaces — not befitting a mid-$30,000s price tag.
There are attempts to upgrade the look, however, with dashboard finishes that add a stylish look.
There is nothing stingy about the Bolt’s performance. Acceleration is brisk with tire-screeching off the line with immediate propulsion of 200 horsepower. Our independent testing of the zero-to-60 sprint clocked a 6.4 second time.
Highway passing maneuvers are accomplished with minimal effort.
The ride is solid, similar to a small crossover, on 17-inch ultra-bright aluminum alloys. We found braking firm and electric steering accurate.
Regenerative braking slows the car when you lift off the pedal and a paddle on the steering wheel further reduces braking to a full stop.
There is a slight learning curve with the electronic shifter but overall it is intuitive.
A unique feature automatically shifts into Park when the front door is opened.
The Bolt offers a practical alternative to gasoline power and is a leader in the U. S. market.
