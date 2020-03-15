We like the new Chevy Blazer since it transformed itself last year, but we wonder why GM just didn’t rename it all together.
Before Blazer’s current look debuted last year, its celebrated past dates to the ‘69 K-5 Blazer with body on frame pickup truck underpinnings. It later offered a removable fiberglass top with a configurable interior for one, two or five passengers.
From ‘73-’91 the removable top gave way to a pop-up camper top sleeping up to four with full kitchen facilities and dining table.
In ‘83 an S-10 Blazer was introduced as a smaller enclosed pickup in two or four door trim. In ‘92 an S Blazer SUV came along and was followed by a K5 Blazer in ‘92 with the introduction of a V8 turbo diesel.
In ‘95 the Blazer went on hiatus and was renamed GMC’s Yukon. And so it goes to today’s iteration that has received mixed reviews.
Pros: Curb appeal, smooth ride, powerful V6
Cons: Upper trim levels pricey, safety gear lacking in lower trims, numerous tiny buttons below stack
The Blazer exterior has a striking presence with sculpted side panels, a massive black grille and narrow headlights clearly borrowed from its Camaro relative along with interior rounded vents.
Six trim levels are available starting with the base L ($29,995); LT and 2LT just under $34,000; 3LT ($38,195); RS ($42,500 and Premier ($45,600).
Our Premier test car for a week was further equipped with adaptive cruise, auto headlamps, emergency braking, lane keeping assist, pedestrian braking, surround vision, rear camera mirror and wireless phone charging, topping the sticker at just over $50k.
At that price, some rivals offer more for less coin, a point that may have you scratching your head at decision time. Still, the top of the line Blazer is an attractive buy with high safety ratings and a posh interior that may bring back loyal customers
Our Premier test car was equipped with the new V6 engine that increases towing capacity from 1,500 to 4,500 pounds and moves the SUV from a dead stop to 60 miles per hour in a quick 6.4 seconds.
A new turbo charged four cylinder and a base four cylinder round out power choices.
Each trim is mated with a smooth-shifting nine-speed automatic transmission.
The 2020 Blazer is primarily a carryover from last year although the auto stop/start feature can now be disabled with a dash switch, a welcome addition for many.
A center console mounted rotary dial engages three driving modes — Sport, Tow and Off-Road — each of which adjust throttle, steering and gear selection.
Active noise cancellation keeps cabin noise to a minimum.
Rear cargo space allows 32 cubic feet of storage with rear seats in their upright position and 63 cubes with seats folded.
Rear storage is further secured with adjustable roll bars.
Be sure to include Blazer on your short list of test drives along with Jeep Grand Cherokee, Ford Edge, Hyundai Santa Fe and GMC Acadia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.