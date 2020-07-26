There is always something exciting in the supercar segment, the high end imported sedans that combine mega performance with luxurious adornments that push the limits.
The all new BMW M8 is not an exotic McLaren, Lamborghini or Bugatti with top speeds in the high 200s but neither is its price. It was introduced in early 2020 with the M designation.
It goes head to head with Mercedes AMG GT 63 S. Both are twin turbo V8s with 600 plus horsepower and yes, they are each labeled as coupes with rear doors and seating.
We were smitten with the M8’s driving dynamics comprised of an eight-speed tweaked automatic with rear-biased all-wheel-drive that works in milliseconds to keep optimal traction on all corners.
And we found this kind of engineering is what separates the M8 from rivals. Its transmission adjusts from smooth to aggressive with a three-stage shifting system or it can be operated manually with M paddle shifters.
Similar adjustments can be made with the car’s steering, chassis suspension and engine. The M8 is also equipped with electrically boosted brakes, dual oil pan that maintains pressure during aggressive maneuvers and a track ready cooling system giving the M8 an edge that is unmatched.
Straight line acceleration is top of mind in the M8 and it delivers effortlessly reaching 60 miles per hour in three seconds with a top speed said to be 189 mph. Easy to believe with its torque rating.
The M8 exterior is solid BMW craftsmanship with aggressive front and rear aerodynamics, sleek body panels and twin chrome exhaust tips that resonate with a throaty note.
To carry its 4,295-pound body and frame, the M8 rides firmly on 20-inch alloys shoed with 9.5-inch-wide front and 10.5-inch rear Michelin Pro Pilot run flats.
The Gran Coupe has a base price of $130,995, a few dollars less than its coupe and cabriolet siblings. A GC Competition package that boosts power by 17 ponies can be added to any M8 for an additional $13,000.
Overall body measurement extends nine inches compared with the 8 Series car.
The extra space benefits rear seat occupants that can now stretch out in extremely comfortable reclined bucket seats.
The M8 includes a full safety suite including radar cruise with autonomous driving controls mounted in the steering wheel, rear cross traffic alert, pedestrian and front collision detection, emergency braking and lane departure warning when not in autonomous mode.
Driving the M8 is pure adrenaline. Leaving a stop sign around town or getting up to speed on interstate ramps requires a gentle tap on the pedal. More pressure kicks in the seamless turbo thrust that is unending and is more powerful than jet propulsion at takeoff speed of around 160 mph. Really.
You would think pushing the M8 to revving limits would result in more cabin noise when, in fact, engineers felt the need to pipe in extra exhaust sound through the car’s speakers. Go figure.
