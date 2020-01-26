Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy. Snow showers developing this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.