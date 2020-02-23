While the Nissan Armada isn’t leading the sales pack of large SUVs, it offers a compliant and powerful ride for up to eight passengers in near-luxury fashion. We found the flagship three-row cabin suitable for hauling lots of stuff or for a night on the town.
Pros: Smooth ride, safety suite, comfortable seating
Cons:Poor fuel economy, pricey, tiny control buttons
Think of the Armada as a near copy of the company’s top-of-the-line Infiniti QX80 for about $20,000 less and you wouldn’t be far off. It also has best-in-class 8,500-pound towing in both two- and four-wheel-drive versions.
With a 390 horsepower V8, the Armada has plenty of punch and ease of passing at highway speeds. We clocked the nearly three-ton Armada at just under six seconds in the zero-to-60 mph sprint. Of course, there is a pump price to pay for all of this power — combined 15 miles per gallon.
Armada pricing starts at $47,100 for its base SV and stair steps pricing through SL and Platinum to Platinum Reserve at $65,925.
Our test Armada Platinum tipped the scales at more than $71,000. Automakers tend to load up options for journalists to show off their wares.
The Armada cabin is a nice place to be, with plenty of head and legroom in first and second rows, both heated. Ventilated front seats are 10 or eight-way power with lumbar support. The test vehicle was equipped with available two-tone stitched leather seating and a padded console between second-row Captains’s chairs.
Twin 8-inch color monitors with wireless headphones are attached to front seatbacks, part of the entertainment system that features HDMI input, five USB ports, three 12-volt and 120-volt power outlets.
Third-row seating rises from a nearly flat floor with power buttons that raise seats in place, leaving ample cargo room behind.
While the Armada connects many consumer dots, the interior is dated and its 8-inch touchscreen seems smallish compared with some rival offerings. Steering-wheel-mounted cruise control buttons are tiny and easily confused. There is no connectivity for Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.
Aside from its few shortcomings, the Armada is ideal for larger families or car-pooling and has a cushioned ride, absorbing most pavement imperfections with a 10-foot plus wheelbase.
Much of the Armada’s interior and exterior are carried over from its 2017 redesign. Heated outside mirrors are now standard fare and a new 22-inch, 14-spoke aluminum alloy wheel package with all-season paws provides an upscale look for an additional $2,250.
Exterior lines have been smoothed over previous models resulting in a clean look overall not counting its jutting rear bumper. The Armada chassis is based on the full size Nissan Titan pickup truck.
There is a plethora of rivals to consider along with the body on frame Armada including GMC Yukon, Chevy Tahoe and Suburban, Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator.
