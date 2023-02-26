There is always something special about Mercedes AMG vehicles. They’re not just the performance side of the German automaker.
Their makeup and high-performance engines bear the namesake of its engineering team Aufrecht, Melcher and Großaspach. Aufrecht and Melcher were founders and Großaspach was Aufrecht's birth place. That kind of rich heritage gives AMG models superb handling and stability, aggressive styling and much higher performance than non-AMG vehicles in the lineup. Of course, there’s also a premium price for all the technology.
E-Class AMG cars for 2023 include the four-door sedan, coupe and cabriolet — the latter our test car for a week. While they perform equally, we were smitten with the soft top and open-air ride, even though the top’s storage cuts into available cargo room.
You can pick up the non-AMG variants for tens of thousands less, but it may not satisfy your penchant for speed and handling. For comparison, the base E-Class Cabriolet starts at $73,250 while our tester based at $91,500 and $99,000 with options.
From its specially designed grille to its rear quad exhaust, our E-53 was powered by an enhanced 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder, turbocharged and electric supercharged developing 429 horsepower and 384 pound-foot of torque. In our independent testing, the Cabriolet reached 60 miles per hour form a dead stop in 4.1 seconds. Its nine-speed transmission delivers multiple driving modes with steering wheel mounted paddle shifters or conventional console mounted controls. Each mode dispenses varying degrees of acceleration, shift increments, suspension, steering and braking pressure.
The real fun of driving this car is, well, driving this car. It has an athleticism that only a few high-end cars claim. A tap on the accelerator brings the E53 to life with a sound that inspires, part of a $1,200 performance exhaust system.
Under power, we were impressed with its robust driving manners. Shifting is near seamless with un-ending power. Passing maneuvers are brisk and cornering is another strong point. A standard air suspension system keeps the AMG firmly planted in all road conditions. Steering is precise. Our tester was equipped with oversize 20-inch twin five-spoke wheels with summer paws.
A few items caught our attention along the way. Steering wheel controls for navigation were fussy and produced intermittent problems keeping settings, well, set. Climate controls were another disappointment with automatic temperature settings and fan speeds occasionally not engaging.
Interior appointments are posh throughout the cabin with natural grain ash wood, ambient lighting, Nappa leather, a hushed triple layer soft top that kept wind noise to a minimum, standard Burmester surround sound system and available multi-contour front massaging seats.
A lengthy list of standard features includes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, wireless phone charging, illuminated door sills, split, folding rear seats and rain-sensing wipers. Dual 12.3-inch digital screens illuminate engine vitals and house an impressive and easy to use touchscreen infotainment system. A driver assistance package includes adaptive cruise, emergency stop, active lane change, blind spot, steering, brake and evasive steering assist.
We’d recommend comparison shopping the E53 with Audi A7, A6 and BMW 5 Series.
