More than 50 years in the making, there is a new Black Ghost to carry forward a street racing legend. But what can you do with 807 horsepower?
We found acceleration very quick in the 2023 modified Challenger Hellcat with launch or traction controls to satisfy the need for tire screeching or straight-line sprint acceleration in the three-second range to 60 mph. We’re not advocating either for obvious reasons, but just knowing it’s a beast on wheels is satisfying.
To entice buyers to shell out $99,315, Dodge engineers added some cool features in the Challenger, a modified Hellcat Red Eye and the sixth of seven Last Call muscle cars. No surprise that internal combustion engines are making their farewell performance — bye-bye, curtains and adieu — making way for electrification power.
There’s an interesting back story with the original 1970 Black Ghost Dodge Hemi Challenger R/T. It begins with a Detroit police officer, Godfrey Quails. After returning from military service earning a Purple Heart, he purchased his new black 425 HP Hemi Challenger R/T, one of just 23 with a four-speed manual.
Since the police officer could not openly compete in street racing, the car would be seen late nights cruising urban streets while overpowering all rivals before sneaking off in the shadows. Weeks later the ominous car would surface and repeat its dominance while the driver remained anonymous.
The car was dubbed Black Ghost by local enthusiasts who perpetuated the legend during its five-year reign on Detroit streets. Quails retired, covering the Ghost in his garage while never boasting his escapades.
Fast forward to 2014 when Quails took son Gregory to a nearby garage and unveiled the 44-year-old Ghost to his son’s amazement. Quails passed away a year later and had gifted the Challenger to Gregory.
Today you can have a replica of Quails’ car or the original consigned to Mecum’s Indy Auction for a May sale. While not fully restored, it is expected to bring upward of $350,000 to $1 million. Speculation has it that the seventh and Last Call muscle car due out in November could tip the scales at 900-plus horsepower — we’ll know soon.
Today’s Black Ghost replicates the original while adding high tech, driver assist features along with Harmon Kardon audio, navigation, Alcantara Laguna seats, competition suspension, 20-inch all-season tires with satin carbon wheels. Its 6.2-liter V8 supercharged HO engine purrs like a lion at idle with a loud whine from its oversized supercharger as it spits through the eight-speed gearbox crackling all the while.
Its olden vinyl roof has been updated with a gator-like skin that has a certain charm. Chrome touches with front badge and a large fuel cap housing beckon its classic looks along with functional dual hood pins.
Front seating is form-fitting in leather and microsuede. Rear seats are tight but manageable while power seats work for driver side only — another throwback to the original. Of course, the 300 Black Ghosts on sale now are pitch black inside and out for a pristine look.
We think the new Black Ghost with its classic white bumble-bee tail stripe is a keeper.
