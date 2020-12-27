It was inevitable.
Because Ford and Dodge Ram have long since climbed on the diesel bandwagon it was only a matter of time before the Chevy Silverado would follow suit in the half-ton segment. It is not the first venture into diesel-land for Chevy. In the 90s a V8 diesel hit the road but was later dropped.
The new turbo diesel inline six cylinder promotes high fuel economy, performance and a plethora of configurations to match your pocketbook and penchant for creature comforts.
Pros: Whisper quiet ride, spacious cabin, diesel efficiency
Cons: Cabin layout unchanged, pricey options, less towing capacity than rivals
Silverado is available in numerous trim levels but the 3.0-liter Duramax turbo diesel engine is only available on the LT, RST, LTZ and High Country. Our RST two-wheel drive tester has a base price of $42,795.
You want the diesel? Add $3,890. Same story with convenience option packages and safety gear bringing our out the door price to $54,385. However, we found that a careful shopper can find selective bells and whistles to make the diesel an affordable alternative without breaking the bank.
The good news is the RST’s performance is a real standout mated with GM’s proven 10-speed transmission and damper equipped torque converter producing 460 pound-feet of torque.
The proof is in the pudding when it comes to off the line performance. Our independent testing of the RST from a dead stop to 60 miles per hour recorded consistent 7.1 second times with rear wheel drive. That’s quicker than Ford and Ram. Period.
Where rivals out-gun the Silverado diesel turbo is with towing capacity. The Silverado pulls 9,200 pounds while Ford can handle 11,100 and Ram 9,550 pounds.
What impressed us most was the near silence inside this diesel cabin. Aside from stomping on the pedal to maneuver around traffic, the diesel was barely audible under normal driving conditions. Fuel consumption is a plus with a 540-mile tankful range.
As the names implies, the optional invisible trailer technology uses an installed trailer camera along with rear mounted truck cameras to project a trailer-less image on the screen.
An advanced trailering system is also useful since blind spots are numerous with or without a trailer. It also projects up to 15 different camera angles — top, side, front, rear of truck, bed and trailer views all around with three installed trailer cameras. It also monitors trailer tire pressure and heat buildup.
Unfortunately, the inside cabin is dated with few changes made this year. Rivals have the upper hand here.
For $890 you can have basic safety gear including front and rear park assist, lane change alert, blind spot monitors and rear cross traffic alert. Adaptive cruise control is also available at an added cost.
Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
