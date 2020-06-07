From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — An alternative to vaping was the audience favorite at TCNewTech’s June Pitch Event.
The virtual Pitch Night was held June 2. The event was livestreamed on TCNewTech’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
The audience voted by text and CAPNOS won the $500 prize.
Headquartered in East Lansing, CAPNOS “beat out two other entrepreneurs in a very close competition,” according to a release from TCNewTech.
According to the company website, the mission of CAPNOS is “to help people breathe better with a safe alternative to vaping.” It is a device that involves inhalation, but it contains no nicotine and produces no smoke. According to the website, users inhale through a mouthpiece, but CAPNOS only pressurizes the outside air as it goes into the lungs.
The two other finalists at the June event were SpellBound and LOCUS.
According to the TCNewTech release, the Ann Arbor-based SpellBound is “a patented, augmented reality technology designed to reduce a patient’s pain perception.” The release said SpellBound recently received a $1.8 million grant from the National Institute of Health to “continue researching ways their product may reduce opioid use.”
LOCUS is an online shopping platform that, according to the release, offers local brick-and-mortar stores a competitive advantage.
The monthly pitch event allows each competitor five minutes to pitch a startup idea to the audience, followed by five minutes of questions from the online audience.
More information on TCNewTech is available at https://tcnewtech.org/. Pitch Night is held the first Tuesday of every month.
Traverse City company RJG, Inc. was the sponsor of the $500 top prize at the June event.
