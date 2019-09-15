When you are leading the pack it may be easier to rest on ones laurels — but in the hotly contested mid-size sedan market it could be downright dangerous. Especially when you have the best selling sedan for years running.
No surprise were talking about the Toyota Camry. The folks at Honda meanwhile have been making steady progress to challenge the leader. From a sales perspective, the Camry has a 27 percent lead this year with 176,008 sold at mid-year. For 2018, the Camry outsold Accord by nearly 16 percent.
Of course, sales are not the only gauge of a car’s value and Accord loyalists tout their car’s sportier appeal. Other runners-up include the Chevy Malibu, Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima.
Pros: Choice of engines, near hybrid fuel economy, spacious cabin
Cons: No Android Auto, fussy infotainment system, four-cylinder moves leisurely
Camry is available in five trim levels starting at $24,765 for the base L, LE, SE, XLE and XSE at $30,395. We recommend the luxurious XLE trim with navigation package. It’s a solid value and includes an upgraded nine speaker JBL sound system and larger touchscreen.
Our XLE test car, like all Toyota models, includes an array of safety equipment including adaptive cruise control, pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, blind spot monitors with rear cross traffic alert (optional on lower trims), lane departure alert and automatic high beams.
While many automakers have discontinued larger engines, Toyota offers an economical four-cylinder and a much quicker six-cylinder that moves through highway lanes with ease. In our independent testing, the four-cylinder recorded 8.4 seconds from zero to 60 miles per hour. All models feature an 8-speed automatic transmission.
Redesigned in 2018, the eighth-generation Camry sees little change this year. All models feature a Wi-Fi hotspot and Apple CarPlay. Surprisingly, Android Auto remains absent from the lineup even though it accounts for more than 50 percent of U.S. smartphone sales. Go figure.
In highway travel, we achieved an impressive 42 miles per gallon, three miles above the EPA test and close to its sibling hybrid.
With performance, handling and value high on consumer lists, the Camry connects nearly all the dots. Upper trim levels are near luxurious in cabin treatment. Inside there is room for five adults, two USB ports, wireless phone charging pad and larger 18-inch wheels along with heads-up display.
A sonar camera system aids in parking situations with a top down live view to nudge into tight spaces and an available panoramic glass roof opens up the heavens for a clear view. To customize your purchase most options are available on lower trim levels.
The larger engine with 301 horsepower will accelerate the Camry much quicker, but fuel savings will suffer — as will your pocketbook with its $5,000-plus price tag.
Regardless of engine choice, the Camry delivers a compliant ride with active handling, precise steering and braking with little body roll in cornering and smooth gear shifts. No wonder it’s a top-seller in its segment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.