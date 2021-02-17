Lake Superior State University recently released its annual list of banished words. As you would suspect, most of the terms and phrases featured on this year’s list concern the COVID-19 pandemic. One of these words likely has been used by business owners far more than others for the last 11 eleven months: unprecedented.
Since early March, every business owner we have spoken with likely used this word to describe their challenges, opportunities or struggles. Last year, every business owner found themselves forced to make changes to their plans and operations that they never could have foreseen when they filled out the paperwork to incorporate or purchase their small business.
In the midst of it all, the first Scale Up North Awards Finals, originally scheduled for March 18, 2020, shifted to a series of virtual events. (We won’t mention the sixth word on the LSSU list of banished words — pivot.) The three finalists for the Hagerty Scaling Business Award — focused on supporting scaling businesses with demonstrated growth — and the three finalists for the Emerging Business Award — focused on supporting business in the startup phases of growth — all were faced with the unprecedented nature of operating their business in the COVID-era.
Last year’s winning businesses, TentCraft and Interactive Aerial, like all of last year’s Scale Up North finalists, found opportunities amid their struggles. They continue to flex, scale and adapt their business to the new normal and the hope of a post-pandemic economy.
As the Scale Up North judges look forward to reviewing applications for the 2021 awards — due February 19 — they will be looking for hints of creativity and resourcefulness to set the finalists apart from other area businesses. While everyone would like to move forward and put 2020 behind us, these — let me repeat the word — unprecedented times are giving many businesses new opportunities. They’re leveraging technology, marketing and sales platforms, and other tools to change their day-to-day model of getting business done.
While the pandemic economy looks different than the one we knew going into 2020, we’re surrounded by new, emerging businesses that have been operating for less than five years that are showing fantastic potential for success in the economy we hope to create for 2022.
Do you know a young entrepreneur who is persevering through it all? Tell them about the Scale Up North Awards. They could get a leg up on the competition with the exposure and cash and in-kind prize package that will come with this year’s award.
Businesses eligible for the Hagerty Scaling Business Award are those that have been operating for more than five years, have $500,000 or more in 2020 revenue, and fewer than 150 full-time employees. Do you work for one of these area companies or partner with them? Tell your manager or a colleague about Scale Up North.
Amid the good news of our most vulnerable family and friends — and educators — getting vaccinated against COVID-19, we hope that the 2021 Scale Up North Awards will help make the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel a little bit brighter for the Grand Traverse Region.
