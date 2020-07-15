Take a moment to step outside of the day-to-day demands of your job — beyond the routine tasks and responsibilities — and think of the skills you lean on to be successful. What comes to mind? Resourcefulness, perhaps? Problem-solving? What about creativity?
Creativity is already a hallmark of the Grand Traverse Region’s business community. While it takes hard work and perseverance to make any business succeed, a little — or a lot — of creativity can help our region’s enterprises overcome limits of geography, climate, and population size.
Artists and creative professionals long have been an integral part of our thriving business community and regional economy. Traverse City is ranked fourth in the list of Top 10 Most Arts-Vibrant Medium Communities in the 2018 Arts Vibrancy Index report by the National Center for Arts Research.
A new placemaking initiative will showcase our region as a center of creativity to Michigan, the Midwest, and beyond.
The Creative Coast initiative is focused on building on our real advantage by leading the charge to enhance the creative economy in the Grand Traverse Region — attracting creative and innovative business, highlighting existing creative and entrepreneurial culture, and attracting and retaining creative and cultural talent.
Creative professions aren’t limited to artists and musicians — they include software developers, landscape architects, marketing managers, manufacturers, product designers, and many more. Our economy depends on the work of creative professionals. The Creative Coast initiative will foster our economy’s growth by appealing to those who are inside and outside the creative industries. Communities with a thriving creative and cultural climate are more attractive to professionals seeking a high-quality place to live, work, and play.
The Knight Foundation’s Community Ties study reported in May, “People with access to arts and cultural activities are more attached to their communities — in both feeling and action. Access to arts and cultural activities not only has the potential to boost feelings of satisfaction and lifestyle fit, but also correlates with greater investment of time and resources in the community.”
Michigan’s Creative Coast programs are elevating our community’s creative professionals through storytelling and providing access to professional development with other business professionals. Twelve episodes of the Creative Coast Podcast Series are highlighting creative entrepreneurs and professionals in the Grand Traverse Region. Creative Coast soon will launch a website to attract new talent and remote workers to our region focused on providing relocation information and services to professionals seeking family-sustaining careers.
Supporting our creative economy workers is incredibly important not only for contributing to the economy but contributing to our cultural and artistic vibrancy — and our regional economic growth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.