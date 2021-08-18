Traverse Connect last fall introduced Michigan’s Creative Coast as a platform to highlight the Grand Traverse Region as an exceptional place to live, explore and fulfill meaningful careers.
By featuring the region’s cultural vibrancy, impressive lifestyle choices and diverse career opportunities, the full-service relocation program exists to attract new people, new ideas, and new businesses. In just one year, Michigan’s Creative Coast has begun to curate a community of newcomers and locals through collaborative projects, social meet-ups and networking programs.
One of the most successful of these programs to date is the Northern Navigator program. Northern Navigators are regional ambassadors who connect with newcomers and help them get plugged into the community and local networks. From Traverse City natives to California transplants, our 12 navigators have a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences. They can offer advice on anything from remote work opportunities to the best whiskey distilleries in town.
“Moving to a new area where you don’t have any established roots can be a daunting task. However, there are some wonderful people in the area that will welcome you with open arms,” says Northern Navigator Taylor Comiskey.
Since the launch of this service, more than 50 newcomers have met with a Navigator and discovered exciting ways to set a course for life in Traverse City.
Sarahbeth Ramsey of The Boho Marketing Co. recently met with our Navigators while planning her move to Traverse City. “This program is awesome. I’ve told several people, and they couldn’t believe you guys do this. I feel so much more confident about my move!”
We look forward to building off this momentum at our upcoming event, Reconnect: Celebrating Michigan’s Creative Coast.
The Reconnect Celebration is taking the place of Traverse Connect’s regularly scheduled 2021 Annual Celebration, bringing our community back together after a year of canceled events and unprecedented challenges. As a celebration of the creative spirit and resilience of our region’s entrepreneurs, businesses and employees throughout the past year, this event will be an excellent opportunity to welcome potential newcomers and introduce our local community.
For this reason, Traverse Connect is offering complimentary event tickets to 10 potential newcomers who want to relocate to and find career opportunities in the Grand Traverse Region. Known as “Northern Explorers,” these newcomers will have the opportunity to network with more than 350 industry leaders, residents and northern Michiganders during this evening of celebration and camaraderie. Moreover, each newcomer will be escorted by a Northern Navigator to help them feel welcomed and to help with introductions.
We are currently recruiting for the Northern Explorers. Do you know someone considering a move and looking to make connections here? Encourage them to connect with a Northern Navigator for advice and insight into making the move. Even more, invite them to apply for a Northern Explorer ticket to Reconnect: Celebrating Michigan’s Creative Coast.
Traverse Connect looks forward to welcoming new and familiar faces alike for this celebration of creativity and community.
