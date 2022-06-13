Amidst a surge of blue innovation and freshwater advancements, a little-known player is making big moves right here on Traverse City’s community college campus.
The Great Lakes Water Studies Institute (GLWSI) at Northwestern Michigan College has earned a reputation for producing highly skilled graduates and leading cutting-edge freshwater research and learning. Companies from across the country — and around the world — are coming to NMC to recruit students straight out of the programs.
With its location on the shores of Lake Michigan, access to research vessels, and collaboration with international partners, the program offers a unique, hands-on opportunity for learning, training, and pioneering new technology. These one-of-a-kind assets allowed program leaders to think creatively and develop the country’s first-ever associate degree in Freshwater Studies and the first-in-Michigan community college bachelor’s degree in Marine Technology.
The bachelor’s degree in Marine Technology is one of the only marine technology programs in the country and features courses not even offered at large coastal universities. The program was recently named by CollegeFactual.com as the fourth most-focused ocean engineering program in the country as the only non-coastal school and only community college.
Hosting such a future-focused education program impacts the job growth and business attraction for northern Michigan’s economy. Not only do students come from across the country to attend the program, but industry partners from across the globe also come to Traverse City to utilize the specialized training and recruit skilled talent.
For instance, earlier this month, the Office of Naval Intelligence sent personnel to NMC to receive professional training and learn the fundamentals of marine technology for use in operations around the globe.
"There is huge workforce need — so much so that we see every student with multiple high-paying job offers and companies that want to recruit 24 students at a time," says Director of the Great Lakes Water Studies Institute, Hans Van Sumeren.
With the advancement of ever-changing global trade industries, the demand for marine technology and engineering skills continues to grow to build new ports, bridges, and other infrastructure around the world.
Hence, when international technology giant Kongsberg heard about NMC’s fledgling program, they wanted to get involved. With equipment and expertise supplied by Kongsberg, NMC students discovered a never-before-seen shipwreck on the lakebed of Grand Traverse Bay, and the program quickly gained international attention from employers and partners.
Since then, Kongsberg and NMC have worked together to spark the lake floor mapping project, Lakebed 2030, and developed an infrastructure inspection program to address the need for skilled marine technicians.
With their diverse skillsets, graduates from the program are highly competitive in the job market and have 100% employment in the marine industry. In many cases, alumni return to NMC to recruit former classmates.
"The personal connection we have with our students has allowed us to not only serve those industries better, but those students are also now recruiting," says Van Sumeren.
Not only does NMC work with employers from outside the state, but they also collaborate with partners to create pathways for students to succeed and work in Michigan. In addition to employment with state agencies and local entities, students are finding remote work opportunities to stay in northern Michigan while advancing their careers.
Van Sumeren notes, "I could be operating an autonomous vessel in Australia from Traverse City at NMC. That’s the kind of pilotage and operating that people are getting accustomed to."
As these programs continue to grow and receive the recognition they deserve, there is a new wave of opportunity stirring between NMC and other local catalysts for innovation. After all, building partnerships is an NMC specialty.
"We’ve created some very recognizable programs by partnering with local organizations," Van Sumeren said. "Now, we’re pushing it to the next level. We’re creating synergies and opportunities that would be impossible to do alone."
As we look toward this bright future, Traverse Connect is proud to support NMC and other community partners on exciting next steps to advance the blue economy in northern Michigan and place Traverse City on the map as a destination for freshwater innovation.
