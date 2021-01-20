If you’re part of the workforce that has spent the last 10 months commuting to work without putting on shoes, you may have thought, “Since I can work from anywhere, where else could I be?”
Like most of us in the Grand Traverse Region, you’d probably say, “Right here.” We have the land and the fresh water, the city and the country, the sunsets and the sunrises, and all four seasons.
In this pandemic age, it’s a question professionals across the country are asking themselves, and they’re coming up with many different answers. If you’ve read a newspaper or a news site since April, you’ve likely seen headlines about companies offering remote work as a permanent option and workers leaving cramped apartments for houses with backyards and space to work.
We’re at a pivotal moment of opportunity right now, especially to attract people who have decided to relocate from the big cities. After months of planning that began before the pandemic, the Grand Traverse Region is capturing the attention of these remote workers, thanks to our Michigan’s Creative Coast talent attraction initiative, launched in October.
In November, we started a national digital marketing campaign to showcase all our region offers to permanent and temporary remote workers. We’re being intentional about where we are targeting our marketing efforts, geographically speaking. Data from United Van Lines, one of America’s top moving companies, shows a trend — people are leaving the East and West Coasts, and those are the states with the big tech hub cities like New York, San Francisco, San Jose and Portland, to name but a few. On the destination list? Michigan.
Headlines in this newspaper showcased what we all believed might happen. “Remote work draws coastal residents to northern Michigan.” “10,000 returned to northern Michigan amid pandemic.”
While there’s an economic benefit to businesses that serve temporary residents, what will drive the economic growth of our region is the permanent relocation of diverse and talented entrepreneurs and remote workers, who may eventually apply for positions with local employers, especially in technology and other creative industries.
While most pandemic migration has been self-directed, there is more we can do as a region, and a state, to attract remote workers.
Specifically, remote tech workers — as their incomes are typically upwards of $100,000. Traverse City and the surrounding area can meet these workers’ needs: infrastructure, housing, co-working spaces, recreation and cultural attractions, and diverse food and dining options. Local tech incubator 20Fathoms launched a survey late in 2020 to assess the unmet needs and interests of our region’s existing technology remote workers.
There’s been a lot of attention paid to remote worker attraction programs established before and after the pandemic, like Tulsa Remote and Choose Topeka. At their core, these programs are pretty simple. Move to their city and receive a cash incentive to help defray the costs of moving, as long as you stay for at least a year. Incentives for these programs range from $5,000 to $15,000.
A presentation on remote work at the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance’s Northern Michigan Policy Conference from Distribute Consulting noted that 8 percent of the workforce worked from home in February of last year. Estimates show that after the pandemic, at least 35 percent of the workforce will continue to work remotely, at least part-time. This segment could find themselves answering that “Where else could I live” question with “Traverse City.”
To help drive economic growth for our region and Michigan as a whole, as we look at a post-pandemic world, 2021 could be the year to launch a talent recruitment initiative like those out west. Because we all know that there’s nowhere else we’d rather be.
