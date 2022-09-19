By Camille Hoisington
With over 180 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline, the freshwater assets and natural resources of the Grand Traverse region have drawn attention from international players as a hub for future-focused technological innovation.
Our regional lakeshore and its waterways, with a high concentration of marinas and harbors, are highly trafficked by watercraft and are primed to be early adopters of cutting-edge technology. In fact, recent developments have poised northern Michigan to take the lead in electric mobility and outdoor recreation innovation.
Finalist in Traverse Connect’s 2022 Scale Up North Awards, Elk Rapids Marina became the region’s first adopter of rapid-charging stations for e-boats this summer, and they have begun selling Swiss-made 100% electric boat brand X Shore. Also, this summer, Northport Marina followed suit, agreeing to install rapid charging stations. Marinas from Traverse City to Charlevoix have begun discussions with charging station provider AQUA superPower to join the growing network.
With the goal to create an all-electric and global ecosystem of marine superchargers, AQUA superPower is the first fully marinized network of fast chargers for e-boats with a supercharger engineered explicitly for use in marine environments. The company has established charging stations in California and across the Mediterranean. It is interested in making northern Michigan the first electric boat charging corridor in the U.S., running from Frankfort to Mackinac Island, as well as the first freshwater electric corridor in the world.
Vice President of Business Development at AQUA superPower Scott Canning noted, “Thankfully, among critical thinkers, there is now a consensus that rapid action must be taken to build a more sustainable future. That feeling is currently driving a lot of good intent, enthusiasm and capital into the e-mobility sector.”
Amid these advancements, Traverse Connect brought AQUA superPower alongside diverse stakeholders from across the state together for a roundtable discussion on the intersection of Michigan’s outdoor recreation, electrification and mobility industries at the Hotel Indigo earlier this summer.
Canning emphasized, “Having a roundtable, getting all the interested parties into one room, is a fantastic way to foster understanding and help form working partnerships. Partnerships that can lead to attainable projects that lead to wins.”
Through the discussion, attendees emphasized the potential of Michigan’s existing trail systems and corridors, the importance of statewide e-mobility infrastructure and connectivity, opportunities for pilot projects and more.
Leading organizations from across the state in attendance included representatives from the Michigan Outdoor Recreation Industry Office, the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification, Polaris and many local players, including TART Trails, Elk Rapids Marina, Hagerty, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and more.
Speaking about the importance of working together to push Michigan to the forefront of innovation in these industries, the roundtable kicked off with comments from President and CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) Quentin Messer.
Messer noted that the MEDC’s most recent strategic plan targets automotive manufacturing, e-mobility and electrification as key industries to develop. They also highlight outdoor recreation as a statewide strength, championing the business development case where e-mobility and outdoor recreation meet.
As the lead organization of economic development in the MEDC’s Region 2, Traverse Connect is working closely with the MEDC and the other organizations to bring new enterprises to the state that are at the forefront of mobility and electrification technology, provide them with a test bed for their new technologies, facilitate key partnerships, navigate state infrastructure and assist with site selection for company offices and headquarters.
“Michigan is very proactive with the state providing funding and different groups across the state having conversations,” Canning said. “Clearly, everyone wants to do the right thing when it comes to climate change, and there is a lot of ‘joined-up’ thinking to make e-mobility happen.”
The roundtable in June was the first of many conversations surrounding the future of e-mobility in our region. These discussions and key partnerships are early steps in uniting public, private and nonprofit efforts across the state to make Michigan a leader in outdoor and mobility innovation. Together, these strategic partnerships will provide a holistic approach to the policy, positioning, projects and people necessary to drive future-focused technology in Michigan and make the state — and our region — a national leader in mobility and outdoor innovation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.