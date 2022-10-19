LANSING — A trip to a Wexford County convenience store resulted in something more than hot sausages and beer for a Cadillac shopper.
Bill Bednarick of Cadillac won a $250 gift card for submitting a picture of the Meauwataka General Store for the Michigan Retailers Association’s Buy Nearby photo contest.
The Meuawataka General Store, located at 2020 E. 24 Road in Cadillac will also receive a $250 gift card.
The Meauwataka General Store is at the intersection of East 24 Road and North 29 Road in Wexford County’s Colfax Township. It is within the Manistee National Forest.
Operated by Pam and Ken Sandy and their family since 2021, the store “carries locally roasted specialty coffee, smoked fish, jerky, cheese, T-shirts, hats, food and grocery items, candy, snacks, beer, wine, liquor, made-in-Michigan products, prepared food, deli items, drinks and more,” according to a release from the MRA.
Bednarick bought hot sausage and beer at the Meauwataka General Store during MRA’s Buy Nearby Weekend from Oct. 7-9.
“The Meauwataka General Store is my favorite place to pick these up as they carry the hot flavor sausages,” Bednarik said in the release. “They also have a good selection of cold beer, liquor and snacks. Their hot food specials make them a go-to for a quick, tasty lunch while enjoying the outdoors in the Meauwataka area.”
Bednarick took a picture of the store and submitted the photo on social media as part of the contest. Bednarick’s entry was chosen as the winner of a $250 gift card in a random drawing.
Bednarick said the store is about more than selling products.
“Local businesses like the Meauwataka General Store are very important to the local economy and provide a unique shopping experience,” Bednarick said in the release. “They will always know how the local hunting or fishing conditions are, and are happy to recommend new areas to enjoy the outdoors.”
The Buy Nearby Weekend is pat of a campaign by the MRA to encourage shoppers to support their local communities.
Michigan’s economy would increase by more than $2.2 billion and create 16,000 new jobs “if residents chose to redirect 1 in 10 of their purchases from out-of-state online retailers to Michigan-based businesses,” according to the release, citing a recent study by the Public Sector Consultants.
“When you shop at a nearby store, you’re supporting friends and neighbors employed there,” MRA President and CEO William J. Hallan said in the release. “You’re supporting the same businesses that donate to local sports teams and fundraisers. You’re supporting the real people inside your community.”
To enter the photo contest, shoppers posted selfies or photos of their purchases to social media and tagged Buy Nearby on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
