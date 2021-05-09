TRAVERSE CITY — A century-old business will cut the ribbon on a second location later this month and start selling hand-carved meat.
The Butcher’s Block by Maxbauer will host a grand opening May 18 at 10 a.m. at 425 W. South Airport Road. After a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the self-serve style store will be open for business for “a day of deals and giveaways,” according to a release.
The Butcher’s Block aims to deliver “the same high-quality Maxbauer meats, fish, and seafood in a faster, pre-packaged option for a quicker in and out self-serve experience” featuring cashless self-checkout lanes, the release said.
Maxbauer’s has been in business since 1913. Co-owners Stephanie and Mark Wilson bought the market at 407 S. Union St. in August 2012.
“The Butcher’s Block by Maxbauer helps us reach more people with our absolutely uncompromising commitment to quality,” butcher Mark Wilson said in the release. “Not only do we have the best quality meats, we treat people the way we like to be treated.
“The new store may not be just like the one downtown, but it will still have the same quality and fun atmosphere people expect from Maxbauer’s. We have a long tradition to respect while still responding to the needs of today’s customers.”
The Butcher’s Block also will sell pantry staples. Craft and domestic beer and wine will be available this summer. An e-commerce page at www.maxbauers.com will be online soon.
Those who purchase a grand opening special will be entered into a drawing for a gift box of Maxbauer products as well as a behind-the-scenes tour of the new facility.
Maxbauer’s will continue to participate in the Northwest Michigan Food Coalition, according to the release.
The Butcher’s Block by Maxbauer will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
