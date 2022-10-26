TRAVERSE CITY — Six northern Michigan businesses were awarded a total of $100,000 in grants from the Northwest Industry 4.0 Consortium.
Grant awards ranged from $2,500 to $25,000.
The funding was from Michigan’s Industry 4.0 Technology Implementation Grant. The program is to “help with the awareness and integration of the latest manufacturing technology,” according to a release from Networks Northwest, grant administrator for the Consortium.
The Northwest Industry 4.0 Consortium includes the Alliance for Economic Success, Cadillac Area Manufacturing Association, Grand Traverse Area Manufacturing Council, Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce, Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center, Northern Lakes Economic Alliance, Northwest Industrial Association, Northwestern Michigan College, Traverse Connect and Northwest Michigan Works!
More than 20 northern Michigan manufacturers applied for grants of up to $25,000 each.
Receiving grants are Traverse City based Bay Motor Products, Century, LLC, Promethient, and World Magnetics; ROSS Decco in Frankfort; and Van Dam Custom Boats in Boyne City.
Among the proposals receiving funding included “automation/robotics and additive manufacturing (3D printing),” according to a release.
The reimbursement-based awards “cover up to 50 percent of the cost for purchasing and implementing the eligible technologies proposed,” the release added.
Bay Motor Products intends to use the grant to add a collaborative robot to an existing station at its plant.
Bay Motor Products manufactures motors, fans, and blowers for a variety of products.
“We greatly appreciate the generosity of the matching grant we received,” Bay Motor Products President Andy Robitshek said in the release. “We had the wonderful opportunity to work with the Manufacturing Technology Center on an (Industry 4.0) assessment, with the support of the (Michigan Economic Development Corporation) MEDC.
“(MMTC Regional Vice President and Director of Northern Lower Operations Richard Wolin) and his team helped our organization understand the opportunities available for us to grow our business and our team. This project will propel our future growth and success.”
