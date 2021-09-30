TRAVERSE CITY — Tom’s Food Markets earned top honors in the grocery store category of the Traverse City Record-Eagle’s Simply the Best contest. Oleson’s and Meijer were runners-up in the category.
The number of nominations in the annual contest leaped from 1,800 in 2020 to 8,300 this year. The number of votes hopped from 7,000 in 2020 to 11,000 in 2021.
Winners were announced Wednesday in a special print section of the Record-Eagle and in a virtual awards ceremony broadcast on Facebook. The ceremony was presented by multi-Emmy Award winner Louis J. Horvath.
The 2020 virtual awards ceremony totaled more than 57,000 views on Facebook.
“We were thrilled to see our community come out and support all these businesses and professionals, especially with the tough year and half they’ve been through,” said Record-Eagle Digital Sales manager and Event Coordinator Megan Fuller.
Big Al’s Pizza in Manistee won in the pizza category.
“It’s pretty amazing when your customers take time to go out and write a review or vote,” said Big Al’s owner David Anderson. “It’s so nice to know the community has your back.”
Paesano’s Pizza and Crusted Creations were runners-up.
TCRV earned the most votes in the RV dealership category.
“That’s a nice honor to be selected by the Record-Eagle’s readers the last couple of years as the top RV dealership. It means we’re doing something right,” said Cody Scott.
Nature & Me RV and Team One Trailers were runners-up.
Culver Meadows won in senior living community. Runners-up were The Village at Bay Ridge and Grand Traverse Pavilions.
Salon Verve was top vote-getter in the hair salon category. Runners-up were Wild Roots Hair Lab and Salon Renewal.
J&S Hamburg South took the top spot in two categories: breakfast and burger.
Bill Given at Hotel Indigo earned top honors in the local chef category. Runners-up were Gary Bradt and Reflect Bistro and Devin Gordon as The Towne Plaza.
Coldwell Banker Schmidt was voted best real estate agency. Runners-up were Real Estate One and Northern Den Realty.
Rare Bird Brewpub was top vote-getter in the brewery category. Runners-up were Silver Spruce Brewing Company and The Filling Station Microbrewery.
Siler’s Lawncare won in the lawn service/equipment company category. Runners-up were Premier Outdoors of Traverse City, LLC and Menards.
Great Lakes Children’s Museum was top vote-getter in the place for children’s activities category. Runners-up were COGNiTiON Science and Discovery Center and Dance Arts Academy.
The complete list of winners was printed in Wednesday’s special section.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.