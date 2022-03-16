TRAVERSE CITY — Ukraine is known as the “breadbasket of Europe” for its wheat production, thanks to a fertile chernozem (a fertile black soil rich in humus, with a lighter lime-rich layer beneath) belt running through the country.
So it makes sense that several local businesses would turn the trademark crop of Ukraine into some dollars and cents, using some of the grain to raise some ‘green’ for the embattled country. These monetary donations are designed to assist Ukraine and the people fleeing the worn-torn country after the late February invasion by neighboring Russia.
Old Mission Bakery in Traverse City and The Bread Lady in Lake Ann quickly jumped into producing challah bread, donating a portion of the proceeds to help efforts in Ukraine.
Challah is a “Jewish egg bread, often braided for a beautiful presentation,” according to allrecipes.com.
Using loaves of it to help the eastern European country and its people fleeing the country made sense since “Ukraine is home to one of the world’s largest Jewish communities and its historical roots run deep,” according to jewishunpacked.com. “It is the birthplace of some of Judaism’s most distinctive ideologies and traditions ... “
Old Mission Bakery developed its braided challah because of the crisis in Ukraine. Bakery owners Pete and Pearl Brown said after watching the invasion from afar, the entire staff wanted to do something to help the country and its people.
“We do not normally do braided bread,” Pearl Brown said. “When Russia invaded Ukraine (Feb. 24) we were all talking. The staff wanted to do something.”
“There is definitely a need,” Pete Brown added. “Our staff felt a need to do something.”
The Old Mission Bakery staff was tasked with coming up with a challah loaf recipe over the weekend.
Old Mission Bakery is donating $2 from every loaf of challah bread sold to Ukraine relief efforts. The bakery started selling challah loaves March 1 out of its store, 813 S. Garfield Avenue, and looks to expand the effort into its 60 some retail locations this week.
In Lake Ann, The Bread Lady Rachel Beckwith said she has been making challah for 10 or 12 years, and began selling it when she opened her business in 2019. But challah had to be ordered in advance and was available for special locations.
Traditional holiday bread
“It’s traditionally a holiday bread,” Beckwith said. “To have it every day is something we don’t typically do.”
Beckwith said she made a Facebook post on Wednesday and started the process of selling challah and sunflower-decorated cupcakes —representing the national flower of Ukraine — on Thursday.
Beckwith said she was hesitant to make the announcement, but those doubts were quickly and emphatically erased.
“For Ukraine we’re just doing challah and cupcakes,” she said. “It’s had a real great response from the community. I was hesitant to make the post. This is the only thing I can do for our family to help.”
Beckwith said she planned to make one batch of challah in the morning and another in the afternoon. She ended up doubling it and could have produced even more, a fact made quite apparent when the {span}19773 Linwood Ave{/span}nue business started.
Sold out in five minutes
“The response was huge,” Beckwith said. “We had people lined up out the door when we opened. We sold out of challah — the entire batch of challah — in five minutes.”
Adding in the sunflower cupcakes worked, since The Bread Lady traditionally creates flower desserts out of flour. The 18 cupcakes go together to create a bouquet.
After her initial offering of sunflower cupcakes and challah on Thursday, Beckwith said the orders started pouring in later that day.
“It’s been an overwhelming response,” she said Thursday, adding that several people also have made cash donations. “People are just wanting to help in some way, and I can identify with that.
“We already have a couple of orders for Friday and a ton of orders for Saturday. The community has really shown up.”
On Saturday, The Bread Lady sold her baked treasures in Lake Ann and at the Farmers Market at the Mercato. Both sold out — even with extra challah and cupcakes at both locations supporting World Central Kitchens — leading The Bread Lady to extend the fundraiser for another week, according to her Facebook post.
Community support
After Old Mission Bakery developed its challah bread for sale, the project took another fulfilling turn when they approached graphic designer Erin O’Malley of Traverse City’s Peers and Friends. O’Malley is part Ukraine.
“She was very excited to get that job,” Pearl Brown said.
Then Northern Label in Hesperia quickly printed the labels, “donating the art and plate costs for these labels and for banging them out so quickly,” according to an Old Mission Bakery Facebook post.
Like Beckwith, the Browns have also been impressed by the public’s willingness to help. Old Mission Bakery is making its contributions to the cause through a GiveSendGo account through the Slavic Evangelical Church in Traverse City. Pete Brown said there are other different avenues to help as well.
“The community support is so heartwarming,” Pearl Brown said. “It’s so wonderful.”
The Browns aren’t sure how long the bakery will sell the challah loaves to raise money for Ukraine.
“We will continue to do this as long as its selling, as long we can make a contribution to help the people of Ukraine,” Pearl Brown said.
Besides, the humanitarian crisis is just beginning as millions have fled Ukraine for surrounding countries like Poland. Even after the fighting has ended in Ukraine, the battle will continue for months and years.
“Even if it ends now, the people can’t go home because there is no home to go to,” Peter Brown said.
Lost Village Pierogi of Petoskey got into that spirit with its seventh Presale Pop-Up Pierogi & Polish Food Drive March 27 at the Cherryland Center in Traverse City. Lot Village Pierogi announced 10 percent of all proceeds from the event “will go to support displaced Ukrainian families who have sought refuge in Poland,” according to an email.
There will be 40 varieties of pierogis available in addition to potato pancakes, meats by the pound and other Polish food dishes. Lost Village Pierogi will also be accepting contributions to support Ukraine.
Other area businesses are doing other other things or have already held fundraisers for Ukraine. And most have little or nothing to do with flour and traditional challah.
Borscht and Bread
The Little Fleet on Front Street in downtown Traverse City will hold a Borscht and Bread event at 6 p.m. March 28. The cost is donation only. This is the second Borscht and Bread event, with the first being held earlier this month at Rare Bird Brewpub that raised about $18,000, said Marta Turnbull, one of the planners.
My Secret Stash gift shop, on Cass Street in downtown Traverse City, will have a display of merchandise made by Ukrainian and local artists in its front window that is for sale. Items include art prints, jewelry, scarves, stickers and Ukrainian flags.
Turnbull, who works in marketing and the short-term rental business, lived in Kyiv for about two years, until the start of the pandemic. She made several friends while there, most of whom evacuated the city.
Two of those friends, a software developer and an IT project manager, stayed behind to fight.
Turnbull said everyone here feels so helpless and impacted by the war in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis it has created. Many don’t know what to do and giving is an outlet for that frustration, she said.
Turnbull texted pictures of the Rare Bird event to her Ukrainian friends.
“It’s the best thing in the world for them,” she said.
Razom for Ukraine
Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate held a March 12 fundraiser.
Grocer’s Daughter donated all sales from Saturday — both online and in-person at 11590 Lacore Road (M-22) to “three organizations doing great work to support the Ukrainian people: Come Back Alive, Razom for Ukraine, and Voices for Children,” according to a Facebook post.
A Sunday Facebook post announced Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate donated a total of $10,000 to the three organizations.
“We are blown away by your generosity and so very grateful to have a community of wonderful, caring customers,” the Facebook post said. “This is how war can be won .... by lots of small acts of kindness and courage.”
The Good Bowl, 328 E. Front St. in downtown Traverse City, announced in a March 1 Facebook post it was donating $500 “to crisis relief nonprofit Global Empowerment Mission, which has a team stationed in Poland for Ukrainian refugees to provide immediate aid and relocation support.”
From March 2-6, Good Bowl also decided to double its $1 per bowl charity program to World Central Kitchen and its effort to feed refugees from Ukraine, according to its Facebook page.
