TRAVERSE CITY — A panel of 10 judges selected businesses advancing in two categories in Traverse Connect's 2022 Scale Up North Awards.
The Emerging Business Award is for new local businesses in the startup phases of growth. The Hagerty Scaling Business Award is for existing scaling businesses with demonstrated growth.
Businesses advancing in the Emerging Business category are The Elk Rapids Marina on Elk Lake, FirstIgnite, Golden Swan Management, Kultura Group — Luxury Real Estate, Olean’s Dispensary, Refuge Salon, Shift Health Center and Yuba Vineyards. Advancing in the Hagerty Scaling Business category are Bay View Flooring, Cox Machine, Fresh Coast Market, Grand Traverse Distillery, Hilbert’s Honey Co., Inhabitect, Oryana Community Cooperative, Pets Naturally, Truly Free, The Royal Stag Properties, The Workshop Brewing Company, Third Coast Fruit Co. and TruNorth Landscaping.
Ten of the companies will advance and participate in site visits in April. Six finalists will advance to the Scale Up North Finals at the City Opera House on May 5.
Read more in Wednesday's Biz section.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.