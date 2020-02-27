WILLIAMSBURG — A new business in town depends on orders from the court system.
Northern Michigan Drug and Alcohol Testing specializes in performing drug and alcohol tests for clients ordered by a judge to have them performed.
“Our philosophy, the way we both approach our current businesses, is just offering a service to folks who need it,” said co-owner Dr. David May. “A lot people are in this situation ... and they just want to go someplace where folks are nice, professional.
“We treat them professionally, but also with some humanity involved, too. That’s something we take very seriously and make part of our daily routine.”
Co-owner Tracey Tucker said the business provides urine screens for drugs, which are processed off-site at a certified lab, and on-site alcohol breath tests.
“We’d like to be able to provide as many as we can,” she said. “We’re kind of going off some numbers that were reported about a year and a half ago. We’d like to see our numbers up at about 1,000 a month for urine screens. We will also offer PBTs (preliminary breath tests for alcohol) on a daily, twice-a-day basis.”
Northern Michigan Drug and Alcohol Testing, 6100 U.S. 31 North in Williamsburg, opened for business on Feb. 3. It operates seven days a week, during two time windows so clients don’t need to interrupt their work schedules to get required tests. Tests are offered 6:30-8:30 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. More information is available at NMDAT.org or 231-421-3363.
May and Tucker themselves have been performing all tests so far, but they plan to hire three people, who must have a clean police record and pass a drug test.
The court-ordered focus of the business is a natural outgrowth from both co-owners full-time jobs.
“I own a business in Acme that’s called East Bay Medical, and we do drug and alcohol testing, and, really, occupational medicine, for businesses in town, so we do a bunch of alcohol and drug tests,” said May. “I work at the Antrim County jail in the office next to Tracey — I’m the jail medical director there, and Tracey works next door.”
Tucker runs Antrim County’s drug and alcohol testing program.
“Tracey and I talked over the last couple of years,” said May, and came up with the idea of using their combined skills to offer court-ordered drug and alcohol testing as a complement to what they already were doing.
The business also rents portable preliminary breath test devices, about the size of a paperback book, that clients can carry with them and use as needed.
Another Traverse City business, New Direction Testing, also offers court-ordered drug and alcohol testing services.
Addiction Treatment Services had offered court-ordered testing services for almost two decades, but stopped about a year ago. May said that change prompted contributed to his and Tucker’s decision to create Northern Michigan Drug and Alcohol Testing.
