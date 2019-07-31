Mark Dancer of the Traverse City firm of Dingeman & Dancer, PLC, has been selected for inclusion into the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers in Michigan. The National Trial Lawyers is a professional organization and membership is by invitation only. The organization limits its Top 100 list of civil plaintiff or criminal defense lawyers to each state or region. According to a release, the selection process involves peer nomination and research by a third party.
Dan Stiebel, associate broker with Coldwell Banker Commercial Schmidt Realtors, was named to the Gold Level of the Coldwell Banker Commercial (CBC) Circle of Distinction as well as a spot in the Elite ‘Top Two’ for 2018 for being one of the top 2 percent of producers among more than 3,000 CBC-affiliated sales people. The Gold Level is based on transaction revenue for 2018. Stiebel has worked exclusively in commercial sales and leasing in the region since 2002. He has earned the Certified Commercial Investment Member designation and has more than 550 commercial real estate transactions totaling more than $110 million in sales.
Dr. Mark Zook was one of six physicians to earn the Spectrum Health Distinguished Physician Award. Zook is the medical director for the Northwest region of Hospice of Michigan, which includes Traverse City. Zook has served as the Hospice of Michigan’s medical director for 22 years. He specializes in hospice and palliative care.
Traverse Area Association of Realtors CEO Kim Pontius received the 2019 EverGreen Award from the National Association of Realtors’ Green Resource Council. According to a release, Pontius was nominated for the award for his commitment to the green industry and his work within the Realtor community. Some of Pontius’ achievements include Greening the MLS Toolkit, serving on the NAR Green Resource Council and the NAR Sustainability and Smart Growth Advisory committees.
Burt Williams will assume the title of Broker of Record at RE/MAX Bayshore’s Frankfort office. His wife and teammate, Julie Williams, will help with office growth and recruitment efforts. Collectively, the pair have been involved in real estate for more than 20 years. Their daughter, Jessie Deiss, operates out of the franchise’s Traverse City office. Burt Williams is a trustee of the Benzie County Area Eagles Club. Julie Williams serves on the boards of both the Friends of Betsie Valley Trail and Cognition, a non-profit science and discovery center for people of all ages.
