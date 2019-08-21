Rotary Charities named Sakura Takano as its assets for thriving communities director. According to a release, Sakura will direct the organization’s Assets for Thriving Communities grant program and oversee the Impact Investing program. Takano has worked in finance, community development and nonprofit leadership. Her most recent job was with Goodwill Northern Michigan, first as the director of workforce development and then as director of housing. Takano has a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from Boston College and a master’s of business administration in social enterprise from the Columbia University School of Business.
Traverse City’s Lee Hornberger has been selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2020 for arbitration and mediation. Inclusion is based on peer review. Hornberger is immediate past chair of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Section of the State Bar, former editor of The Michigan Dispute Resolution Journal, former member of the State Bar’s Representative Assembly and former president of the Grand Traverse-Leelanau-Antrim Bar Association. Hornberger is also former chair of the Traverse City Human Rights Commission.
Black Star Farms announced several personnel accolades and appointments. Human Resources Manager Kari Merz, who has been with Black Star Farms for more than 17 years, earned Society for Human Resources Management-Certified Professional (SHRM-CP). The SHRM has more than 285,000 members in 165 countries. Catering and Conference Services Manager Dorothy DeBlasio was awarded Best Special Events Planner 2019 from Michigan Meeting and Events, joining the organization’s Hall of Fame. Chad Allen has joined the management team at Black Star as property manager. Allen previously was the interim executive director of Freedom Builders. Dustin Schaub joined Black Star Farms as event coordinator.
Joseph E. Quandt of the Traverse City firm of Kuhn Rogers PLC was named one of The Best Lawyers in America 2020 by U.S. News and World Report. It is the 10th straight year Quandt earned the designation. He was named in the area of Environmental Law and Litigation — Environmental. According to a release, less than 1 percent of U.S. lawyers receive the designation. Nominations are from members of the judiciary and bar.
The National Writers Series named Jodee Taylor as communications manager.
Taylor will handle communications for the year-round festival in addition to the Raising Writers educational programs, including Front Street Writers, poetry workshops, Battle of the Books and college scholarships. Taylor worked at the Record-Eagle for 20 years and several nonprofits on communications, marketing, social media and digital presence.
Karen Lowe has joined Traverse Health Clinic as a board certified family nurse practitioner. Lowe earned her bachelor’s and master’s degree in nursing from the University of South Alabama. Lowe moved to the area from metro Detroit where she was a primary care provider at a family practice. She also has experience working as a registered nurse in an emergency department. Lowe is welcoming new patients and is also providing continuing care for patients of Virginia Barrett, who is moving out of state.
