Cardinal Insurance Group owner Linda M. Fisher graduated from the Elite Chartered Private Risk and Insurance Advisor program. According to a release, Fisher is one of less than 600 professional insurance agents to have the Elite CPRIA designation in the United States. Fisher has worked in the insurance industry for 32 years.
Lowell “Jep” Gruman is now the managing partner at Boomerang Catapult, LLC. According to the company’s website, Gruman has 30 years of senior executive management in investment banking. The website also says that Gruman is a member of the board of trustees of Interlochen Center for the Arts and is active in The International Affairs Forum, The National Writers Series and TCNewTech. Gruman is a graduate of Dartmouth College.
For Love of Water Executive Director Liz Kirkwood was appointed by the International Joint Commission to a three-year term on the Great Lakes Water Quality Board. The 28-member board is the principal adviser to the IJC. Kirkwood has been the director of FLOW since 2012. She graduated with a degree in environmental studies and history from Williams College and earned a law degree and environmental certificate from Lewis & Clark Law School. Kirkwood has worked as an environmental lawyer for 19 years, including the United States Agency for International Development in Thailand and at Farella, Braun & Martel in San Francisco.
Disability Network Northern Michigan elected Jennifer Hutchinson as director of organizational advancement. Hutchinson, a member of the executive team, is responsible for “the advancement of the mission through the strategic development and execution of the fundraising, outreach and marketing plans and related fulfillment activities,” according to a release. Hutchinson, who has a degree in communications from Michigan State University and a graduate degree in technology from Eastern Michigan University, has more than 30 years of experience in communications, marketing and management.
Christine Minervini has joined the board of directors at the Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities. Minervini serves as chair of Woman2Woman TC and is on the board of the Traverse City Human Rights Commission. She owns and operates Sanctuary Handcrafted Goods in the Village at Grand Traverse Commons.
Michelle Maidens of Real Estate One Cadillac was named the Traverse Area Association of Realtors’ 2019 Realtor of the Year. Maidens earned her Realtor license in 2006 and began her real estate career at the Traverse City Front Street office of Real Estate One. She recently opened the Cadillac office. Maidens has been involved with the Women’s Council of Realtors, served on the board of directors for TAAR and worked with other community organizations.
