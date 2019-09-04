Michael Schrader is the new CEO of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians Economic Development Corporation. The primary responsibility of the GTB EDC is the Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel and Leelanau Sands Casino & Lodge. Schrader has more than 20 years of experience in Native American casino and resorts. Schrader also served in the United States Navy for eight years.
Holly Maddasion was promoted to bank manager at Independent Bank’s Acme branch. She will serve Acme and the surrounding Traverse City area. Maddasion has more than 10 years of banking experience, including previous roles including assistant bank manager with Independent Bank.
Traverse City arbitrator and mediator Lee Hornberger was named to the 2019 Michigan Super Lawyers list for alternative dispute resolution (ADR) by Thompson Reuters. According to a release, about 5 percent of lawyers in Michigan are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers for the list. Hornberger is the immediate past chair of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Section of the State Bar. He is also former editor of “The Michigan Dispute Resolution Journal,” former chair of the ADR committee and former president of the Grand Traverse-Leelanau-Antrim Bar Association. Hornberger is a member of the Professional Resolution Experts of Michigan and The National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals.
Joseph E. Quandt, of the law firm of Kuhn Rogers PLC, was named to Thomson Reuters “2019 Michigan Super Lawyers” list for the ninth consecutive year. Only 5 percent of attorneys in Michigan receive the distinction each year.
Dr. James Hines is the new chief of staff for the Aleda E. Lutz Veterans Administration Medical Center in Saginaw. The appointment also puts Hines in charge of nine Community Based Outpatient Clinics, including those in Traverse City, Cadillac, Gaylord and Grayling. Hines was the primary care physician at the Lutz Medical Center before his promotion. Hines received his medical doctorate from the Indiana University School of Medicine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.