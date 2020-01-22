Tito Tiffert is the new food and beverage director at Turtle Creek Casino and Hotel. He oversees operations at the casino’s three restaurants (Bourbons 72, Seasons and The Deli), bars (including Onyx Sports Bar), coffee shop, banquet and catering department. Tiffert has worked at several five-star hotels and resort properties, including the opening of a buffet at WinStar World Casino & Resort in Oklahoma. Tiffert also has worked as the director of food and beverage, director of operations, director of culinary services and executive chef at the Choctaw Casino & Resort in Oklahoma, Rivers Casino (Delaware North), Stonebriar and Shady Oaks Country Club in Texas.
Dr. Kerry L. Kole joined Munson Medical Center and Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital. He is a board-certified specialist in general surgery and trauma/surgical critical care. Kole practices inpatient surgery and has taken on the role of medical director for trauma at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He also practices at Grayling Surgical Services, located at 1010 North Down River Road in Grayling. He is accepting new patients in Grayling, appointments can be made by calling (989) 348-0880. A graduate of the Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine, he completed a general surgery residency at Bi-County Henry Ford Hospital in Warren and a trauma/surgical critical care fellowship at the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. Kole is a fellow of the American Board of Osteopathic Surgeons and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.
The Interlochen Area Chamber of Commerce elected new officers. Rory Baker is president, Cris Breaugh vice president, Pat Thompson secretary and Laurie Bouwman treasurer.
Dr. Jeffrey C. Magnatta, board-certified specialist in family medicine, has joined Munson Medical Center. Magnatta practices at Partners in Family Practice at 3601 W. Front St. He is accepting new patients and appointments can be made by calling (231) 946-1120. Magnatta completed his residency in Traverse City at Munson Medical Center’s Family Medicine Residency Program after graduating from the Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Brian Rowley was named an associate at Fleis & VandenBrink. A West Michigan Group project and client manager, Rowley is the operations manager for the Traverse City office. A Michigan Tech University graduate, Rowley has 19 years of experience in engineering, five at Fleis & VandenBrink. He specializes in municipal and private development. According to a release, Fleis & VandenBrink principals announced changes to its leadership/ownership team recently, adding four other new associates.
Licensed master social worker Jad Tompkins has joined Lakeview Counseling, PC, as a clinical social worker/therapist. Tompkins specializes in treating adults with depression, anxiety, relationship challenges and other work-life concerns. Tompkins earned his undergraduate degree in social work from Elon University and his graduate degree in clinical social work from the University of Georgia. Tompkins is accepting new clients. Appointments can be made by calling (231) 929-0300, ext. 109.
Susan Wenzlick has joined Fishbeck as a senior brownfield specialist. She has more than 30 years of experience at the Michigan Department of Environment,
Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) working in grant administration and writing, outreach, communication plans and policy and coordination of state and local agencies, developers and stakeholders. Wenzlick joins senior hydrogeologist Peter Lepczyk and senior environmental engineer Chad Weber in Fishbeck’s Traverse City office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.