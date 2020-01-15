David Dudley was elected as a new board member at the Business Exchange of Northwest Michigan. He is a project manager/estimator at D&W Mechanical. Dudley’s focus is mechanical engineering and maintenance in on commercial HVAC and plumbing design and installation at D&W. He spent his early career in the chemical industry with a focus on maintaining plant assets. He has a mechanical engineering degree from Michigan State University.
The Builders Exchange of Northwest Michigan elected its officers for 2020. Serving one-year terms are president Jack Ocobock of D&W Mechanical, vice president Darek Purgiel of Grand Traverse Construction, secretary Jason Horton of Team Elmer’s and treasurer Charlie Sole of Hallmark Construction.
Mark Guimond is the new commercial relations manager at TBA Credit Union. According to a release, Guimond will oversee portfolio relationships with current members and grow commercial deposits and loans, select employer group opportunities and develop new business contacts.
Wolverine Power Cooperative promoted Sandra Revnell to director of compliance. Revnell will lead Wolverine’s overall compliance efforts, including the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, environmental and records management. Revnell most recently was the compliance coordinator for the electric cooperative. She joined Wolverine in 2015 and worked as a transmission system operator prior to moving to compliance in 2016. Before Wolverine, Revnell was a process development leader, engineering assistant and field service groundman for Cherryland Electric Cooperative.
Nurse practitioner Karen Volas has joined Munson Healthcare’s Empire Family Center. A 19-year nurse, Volas is in her sixth year as a family nurse practitioner. She joins the provider team of Dr. Cyrus Ghaemi and Dr. Katie Krezoski-Evans at the Empire clinic. Volas earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Ferris State University and her master’s degree from Michigan State University.
Centennial Wealth Advisory added two new employees, Karen Bolmer and Colleen Gillespie. Bolmer is the new administrative and marketing assistant and Gillespie an operations specialist. Bolmer relocated to the area a year ago with a background in administrative and marketing roles on the East Coast. Gillespie worked in financial planning in the Chicago area as an operation specialist. She will assist advisers and clients with retirement planning.
Dr. Monica Johnson is the director of emergency department director at Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital in Frankfort.
Johnson has 25 years of experience, mostly in rural emergency medicine, and was also a licensed practical nurse and registered nurse in critical care.
Her new role grew out of the hospital’s board of trustees strategic plan approved in August “to enhance access to emergency and acute care services,” according to a release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.