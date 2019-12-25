Bay Area Contracting owner Dean Adams was re-elected president of the Home Builders Association Grand Traverse Area at its bi-monthly meeting last week. Joining Adams as officers are first vice president Mike Tucker, president of Kingsley Lumber and Hardware; second vice president Brian Terhune, owner of Terhune Construction; secretary and immediate past president Marcy Hurst, sales consultant with MAC Custom Homes and treasurer Caleb Norris, owner of Norris Design Productions.
Joining the HBAGTA board of directors are Jennifer Bard, owner of Platinum Construction & Design; Dan Goodchild, coordinator of Construction Technology Programs at Northwestern Michigan College and Trevor Mitchell, sales representative at Pella Windows & Doors by Horne.
Shoreline Fruit, LLC appointed Jason Warren as Chief Executive Officer. He replaces John Sommavilla, who will retire on Dec. 31. Sommavilla will remain in a consulting capacity during a transition period. Warren comes from a fifth‐generation cherry farming family on the Old Mission Peninsula. He served as CFO for Shoreline in its formative stages from 2008 to 2013 and served on its Board of Directors from 2013 to 2015. Previously, he was a partner for 15 years in a local CPA firm. Warren also is a minority owner of MI Local Hops and several commercial building projects in the Traverse City area.
Centennial Wealth Advisory announced that Pat Somers will retire effective Jan. 1. Somers has worked for more than eight years as the administrative assistant at the firm, manning the front desk.
Real Estate One — Leland Realtor John B. Watkins, Jr. was named as a 2019 Best Real Estate Professionals for Client Satisfaction by the American Institute of Real Estate Professions (AIOREP). According to a release, the AIOREP is a third-party rating organization that selects the top real estate professionals in each state based on client and peer nominations and an independent evaluation.
Anthony Rupard and Ryan Schrock were appointed to the board of directors at Norte. Schrock is the principal at Traverse Heights Elementary School, the district leader for elementary physical education and health at Traverse City Area Public Schools and chair of the TCAPS Nutrition and Wellness Committee. Rupard is a native of Kentucky who spent his childhood summers in Pentwater. The Norte board includes Jason Plum (president), Chris Hinze (vice president), Brian Beckwith (treasurer), Shelly Charron (secretary), Greg Luyt, Rachael Franks Taylor, Evan Gray and Ty Schmidt.
